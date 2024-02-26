Orchid Outreach Names 16 Scholarship Recipients
We are thrilled to help these deserving scholarship recipients fulfill their goals and build their future. The giving spirit of Orchid members is why it’s such a special place.”PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orchid Outreach Names 16 Scholarship Recipients
Nearly 200 guests gathered at the Orchid Outreach Cocktail Party at Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club. Orchid Outreach, an organization started in 2002 to provide scholarship assistance to Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club employees and their families, first responders and their families, and Indian River County students in need, named 16 new scholarship recipients for the 2024 academic year.
Hosted this year at the home of Orchid Island’s Jane and Steve Jones, the annual cocktail reception showcased delicious hors d’oeuvres and beverages prepared and served by Orchid Outreach Committee members. Special guests included Camila Wainwright of the Scholarship Foundation of Indian River County along with Indian River State College representatives’ Dr. Terri Graham, Sherri Mounds, and Annabel Robertson. Seven of the sixteen scholars also attended.
“We are thrilled to help these deserving scholarship recipients fulfill their goals and build their future,” said Maureen Baus, chairwoman of Orchid Outreach. “The giving spirit of Orchid members is why it’s such a special place and I’m so happy to report we surpassed this year’s goal of $115,000.”
Indian River State College recipients are:
Hadley Chamberlain
Casey Dean
Anthony Dekker
Cari Dekker
Kelly Ellis
Joanna Fontinella
Jurie Fontinella
Donte Hart
Donavyn Holiday
Noel Holley
Adrianna Larkey
Melissa Pereiara-Quickel
Jacob Smith
Parker Smith
Orchid Outreach also awarded two partial scholarships to:
Cooper Cleveland, Harrisburg University of Science and Technology
Kaley Hellyer, Florida Gulf Coast University
Scholarships are administered on Orchid Outreach’s behalf by the Scholarship Foundation of Indian River County and the Indian River State College Foundation.
The scholarships are designed to enable deserving students to further their education in a way that best helps them achieve their goals, including:
– Full-time students working toward a bachelor’s degree attending four-year institutions throughout the country
– Full-time or part-time students at Indian River State College pursuing bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, technical certificates, and applied technology diplomas through a two-year degree, a four-year degree, or certificate programs
Since Orchid Outreach’s inception in 2002, the Orchid membership has contributed in excess of $1.3 million and 133 scholarships have been awarded to worthy, qualified high school graduates and college students.
Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club is located at One Beachside Drive, Vero Beach. For information or real estate inquiries, call (772) 388-3888 or visit OrchidIslandFL.com.
About Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club
Spanning from the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian River, Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club is highly sought-after for its laidback waterfront lifestyle. The Beach Club serves as the heart of the community, with a resort-style pool, world-class fitness center, salon and spa, and multiple dining venues – all overlooking the azure Atlantic Ocean. Residents also enjoy nearly a mile of a secluded beach, an Arnold Palmer-designed championship golf course, and an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. Located along Florida’s Treasure Coast, Orchid Island is home to a wide variety of premier riverfront and oceanfront estates, courtyard homes, cottages, and mid-rise condominiums.
