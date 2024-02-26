Province shares 2024-2025 school calendar

CANADA, February 26 - To help families and school staff plan for the year ahead, the province has released the calendar for the 2024-2025 school year, which includes 182 instructional days.

The school calendar lays out all the important dates families and the school community need to know for the year ahead, including when classes are in session, when teachers have training days, parent-teacher interview dates, and when school holidays are happening.

"As we unveil the school calendar for the year ahead, our focus remains firmly on our students and teachers. The Department has collaborated closely with teachers, staff, parents, and administrators to develop the plan for the 2024/25 school year. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved in this process. Together, we've ensured a balanced approach to learning time for both students and professional development time for teachers because we understand that well-trained teachers contribute to student success." - Education and Early Years Minister Natalie Jameson

Here are notable details of the 2024-2025 school calendar:

Start Date : Teachers start September 3, 2024 and students return to classes September 5, 2024.

: Teachers start September 3, 2024 and students return to classes September 5, 2024. Holiday Break : The last day of classes for students will be December 20, 2024, and they will return on January 6, 2025. Teachers return on January 2, 2025

: The last day of classes for students will be December 20, 2024, and they will return on January 6, 2025. Teachers return on January 2, 2025 Mid-Term Break : The break will run from March 17 to March 21, 2025 for students and teachers.

: The break will run from March 17 to March 21, 2025 for students and teachers. End Date: The last day of classes for students will be June 26, 2025.

Families are encouraged to use the school calendar as a resource for planning family commitments, vacations, and other activities, to optimize students' time spent in school.

The calendar is developed by a committee of representatives from the Department of Education and Early Years, PEI Home and School Federation, Fédération des parents de l’Î.-P.-É. Inc., the PEI Teachers’ Federation, Canadian Union of Public Employees, La Commission scolaire de langue française, Public Schools Branch, principals, teachers and staff.

Media contact:

Autumn Tremere

Department of Education and Early Years

agtremere@gov.pe.ca