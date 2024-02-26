Expert: For Leap Day …‘Tackle Something Less Usual’

02/26/2024

With an extra day in the calendar this leap year, many may feel pressured to “cram in more of one’s normal work tasks,” according to UMass Lowell’s Elana Feldman , a time management expert available for interviews.

But, she suggests Feb. 29 may be better spent on other pursuits.

“Changes to our schedules, while sometimes disconcerting, can trigger new ways of thinking. Just as New Year’s Day sparks resolutions and goals, Feb. 29 could similarly be spent questioning the value of entrenched routines and habits. Ask yourself: What do you want to do differently between now and Feb. 29, 2028?”

Occurring every four years, leap year tacks on an extra day at the end of February to keep the calendar aligned with the Earth’s annual orbit around the sun. The idea to add the day is credited to Roman emperor Julius Caesar.

Since leap year “disrupts normal calendar rhythms,” Feldman asks employees to consider tackling “something less usual” in their work lives on Feb. 29. Examples include diving back into long-stalled projects, connecting with co-workers outside of the office, and establishing new Feb. 29 traditions.