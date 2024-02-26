U.S. debut of the new all-electric Porsche Taycan and Macan will take center stage at South by Southwest®

Returning to Austin for its third year, the brand will spotlight its new all-electric Taycan Turbo S, Macan 4 and Macan Turbo while also curating insightful panel discussions, immersive experiences and a Saturday evening concert for attendees.

Atlanta, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spotlighting art, culture and innovation, Porsche’s return to South by Southwest® (SXSW®) for its third year will celebrate its past, present and future. Its exhibit will be open to the public from March 8 – 12 in downtown Austin (Brazos Hall at 204 E. 4th St.) and mark the U.S. reveal of the new all-electric Taycan and the new, and all-electric, Macan. Once inside the exhibit, the “Porsche Full Service” experience, – a speak-easy-inspired, roadside attraction – guests will be immersed in a brand experience that inspires sharable moments. Centered on brand stories and collaborations, daily panel discussions will include partners such as Bose, RIMOWA, and HIF, alongside a footprint by Porsche Drive, the brand’s vehicle subscription and rental program. Porsche will also host an evening concert on Saturday, March 9.

“South by Southwest is the perfect setting to unveil the new all-electric Taycan and Macan in the U.S.,” said Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing for Porsche Cars North America, Inc. “The festival draws attendees from countless industries who celebrate new tech and innovation and we can’t wait to show off our latest developments in electrification. We hope guests enjoy seeing the new Taycan and the Macan for the first time, and come take part in our immersive installation, which will include daily panel discussions with our brand partners.”

Further details on Porsche activities and panel discussions at SXSW are available here.





Additional information on the new all-electric Taycan

For the 2025 model year, Porsche is giving the all-electric Taycan a particularly extensive update. The new versions benefit from more power, greater range, quicker acceleration and even faster charging. The new Taycan Turbo S sedan, which will be on display at SXSW, is now capable of reaching 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds, 0.3 seconds quicker than previously, making it the quickest production car Porsche has ever offered to date.

The updated Taycan has the ability to recharge even faster than before: It can be charged at 800-volt DC charging stations at up to 320 kW under ideal conditions. That’s 50 kW more than before. The fast-charging window of the new performance battery has been significantly expanded. This means that high charging capacities can be sustained for longer periods of time, even at lower temperatures. Also, now standard is a 150 kW DC/DC convertor, which aims to optimize charging speeds on 400-volt networks. Depending on an individual’s driving style, among other variables, this can reduce the time required to go from a 10 to an 80 percent charge compared to the predecessor car. Under ideal conditions, the updated Taycan takes just 18 minutes despite its larger battery capacity. The Performance Battery Plus now has a gross capacity of 105 kWh, increased from 93 kWh.

Additional information on the new all-electric Macan 4 and Macan Turbo.

Ten years after its launch, the Porsche Macan is heading into a bold new direction, now in all-electric form. Through its progressive, timeless design, characteristic Porsche performance, range suitable for everyday use and high level of practicality, the new Macan 4 and Macan Turbo aim to completely fulfill the requirements of Porsche customers choosing an SUV. The numbers alone for the two all-electric Macan models indicate top-class e-performance: In combination with Launch Control, the Macan 4 produces up to 300 kW (402 hp) of overboost power, while the Macan Turbo generates up to 470 kW (630 hp). A maximum torque of 479 and 833 lb-ft, respectively, enables strong acceleration. The Macan 4 accelerates from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds, while the Macan Turbo takes just 3.1 seconds. The two models achieve top track speeds of 136 and 161 mph, respectively.

Potential buyers who would like more information on the new electric Macan are encouraged to visit https://contact.porsche.com/usa/all-electric-macan/ for more information.

Jade Logan Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 470.449.3805 Jade.Logan@porsche.us Jennifer Bixler Porsche Cars North America, Inc. 404.827.1201 external.Jennifer.Bixler@porsche.us