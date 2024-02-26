Industry Veteran Greg Robertson Launches Giant Steps Advisors

Congratulations to Greg and Staci on their new venture. Look forward to collaborations!

Press release below.

COSTA MESA, Calif. – FEB. 26 – Greg Robertson announced today the launch of Giant Steps Advisors, LLC a new company poised to help navigate the new real estate landscape. With a vision centered on innovation, growth, and collaboration, Giant Steps Advisors is set to become the go-to advisor for visionaries ready to take on new challenges.

“Having co-founded my first real estate software company in 1992, I’ve had a front seat to the arc of innovation in the organized real estate industry for the last 30+ years. My goal with Giant Steps is to give back and share those experiences with our clients to help them reach their goals faster,” stated Greg Robertson, Founder & Principal Advisor.

Giant Steps Advisors believes you need to start from the end and work backwards to help you arrive at the best solutions. Whether you are developing a product, a go-to-market strategy, M&A, or planning for the future, thinking about the outcomes of your choices first, will help you arrive at your goals quicker.

Staci Wood, Executive Advisor, has joined Robertson to expand the breadth of expertise. Staci started her career at RE/MAX playing a critical role in the evolution of real estate portals. Staci then moved to one of the largest MLS organizations in the country, REcolorado. While at REColorado Staci was their VP and Chief Product Officer for over 9 years. With this duo of seasoned experts at the helm, Giant Steps Advisors brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to the table.

“I met Staci over 20 years ago. Her broad experience is a perfect addition, and I’m excited she has chosen to join me on this new endeavor,” Robertson said.

For more information about Giant Steps Advisors and its services, visit www.GiantStepsAdvisors.com.

About Giant Steps Advisors

We are here to help entrepreneurs and real estate companies accelerate their journey to success.

Greg Robertson co-founded his first real estate software company in 1992. He is an author of the book, ‘The Art of the CMA’, and publisher of the industry technology blog, “Vendor Alley”. He also publishes two industry podcasts, “Listing Bits”, and is co-host of “Industry Relations”. Greg was the co-founder of W+R Studios, creators of Cloud CMA and the rest of the Cloud Agent Suite. W+R Studios was acquired by Lone Wolf Technologies in December of 2020.