Equity Litigation Group Is Investigating Proposed Sale of Agiliti, Inc. to Thomas H. Lee Partners

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Litigation Group LLP is investigating the proposed sale of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE: AGTI) to Thomas H. Lee Partners (THL).

On February 26, 2024, Agiliti announced that its Board of Directors had agreed to sell the company to the company’s controlling stockholder, Thomas H. Lee Partners. Senior members of Agiliti management will also be “rolling over” their shares in the deal and receiving equity in the newly private company. Public investors, however, will be cashed out for $10 per share. Equity Litigation Group’s investigation of this transaction is ongoing but the firm believes that public investors may be receiving less than full value because of Thomas H. Lee’s and management’s conflict of interest and because Agiliti shares were trading over $17 per share as recently as August 2023.

In order to protect and maximize the value of their Agiliti investments, shareholders may wish to take steps to enforce their legal rights to a fair price. Investors who would like more information about Equity’s investigation should visit https://www.equitylitigation.com/agiliti or contact Joel Fleming at jfleming@equitylitigation.com or 617.468.8602.

