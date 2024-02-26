MarginEdge Streamlines Brewery Operations with Arryved POS Integration

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarginEdge, an industry leader in restaurant management solutions, is proud to announce a new integration with Arryved, the craft beverage industry’s most trusted point of sale system. This collaboration introduces seamless POS integration, empowering Arryved users with accurate sales entries in MarginEdge. As breweries diversify, especially those emphasizing on-premise sales, the partnership between Arryved and MarginEdge offers a powerful solution for streamlined and comprehensive financial management.



Eric Jeffay, Director of Partnerships at MarginEdge, expressed the significance of this partnership, stating, “Brewery operators run incredibly complex businesses with multiple sales channels. Our integration with Arryved marks a pivotal moment for breweries seeking a cohesive end-to-end solution to organize brewery, scratch-kitchen, and on-premise consumption operations.”

Key Highlights of MarginEdge’s Arryved POS Integration:

Effortless POS Integration for Breweries:

MarginEdge’s integration with Arryved’s POS system ensures a seamless connection, creating a unified workflow tailored to the unique needs of breweries, offering a comprehensive solution for enhanced operational efficiency.

Synced Sales Data Accuracy:

The integration enables efficient syncing of sales data from Arryved’s POS system to MarginEdge, eliminating manual errors and ensuring timely and accurate financial reporting. Brewery operators can now rely on precise and balanced sales entries for informed decision-making.

Overall Efficiency for Brewery Workflows:

MarginEdge’s integration ensures a true end-to-end solution for operators. Sales data from Arryved is seamlessly exported into MarginEdge, facilitating cost analysis and providing valuable insights into product usage. The comprehensive sales and product data are then effortlessly exported into various integrated accounting software, ensuring seamless operations for operators.

“We are excited to welcome MarginEdge into our expanding ecosystem of high-value tech integrations,” said Arryved’s CEO Loren Bendele. “MarginEdge shares our commitment to helping breweries and other craft establishments run strong, profitable businesses and this integration provides Arryved users’ with an enhanced and automated way to get real-time sales data for food cost reporting and analysis.”

“By joining forces with Arryved, we are not just integrating POS systems; we are elevating the brewery experience. This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing brewery operators with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive market,” added Jeffay.

MarginEdge anticipates the positive impact this integration will have on the brewery landscape, solidifying its reputation as a pioneering force in restaurant and brewery management solutions.

About MarginEdge

MarginEdge’s mission is to create a world where restaurant operators can focus on the business they love. By using best-in-class technology to eliminate unproductive paperwork and streamline the flow of operational data, MarginEdge is reimagining the back office and freeing restaurants to spend more time on their culinary offerings and guest experiences. The platform offers market-leading invoice processing, inventory management, recipe analysis, budgeting, performance tracking and supplier bill payment capabilities. Founded by industry veterans, MarginEdge serves a diverse group of operators from single units and small chains to large franchise and hospitality groups, providing a high impact product that resonates across the hospitality industry. For more information visit marginedge.com.

About Arryved

Arryved, Inc. is the craft beverage industry’s most trusted point of sale, providing a flexible, mobile system that allows staff to take orders from anywhere, ensuring exceptional service. With profit-friendly pricing, robust reporting insights, and award-winning support, Arryved is designed for bars, breweries, cideries, restaurants, and distilleries. Founded by tech enthusiasts with extensive experience in the service sector, Arryved’s team-centric platform prioritizes service, elevates guest experiences, and offers easily digestible insights for informed decisions. For more information visit www.arryved.com.

Media Contact:

Cara Harbor

Firecracker PR

(888) 317-4687

cara@firecrackerpr.com

