Leaders of Toronto’s Professional Immigrant Associations and Employers Convene to Learn About the Impact of Underemployment on Immigrants and the Canadian Economy

Toronto, ON, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto, ON (Feb 26, 2024) – The Toronto Region Immigrant Employment Council (TRIEC) is hosting its annual PINs Talent Xchange event this Tuesday, February 27, at the YMCA’s Auditorium at 789 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON. The event is designed to raise awareness about the impact of underemployment on immigrant professionals and the Canadian economy. Exploring key statistics, and the personal stories of newcomers to Canada, the event sheds light on this national issue, as well as the steps needed to address it.

The event will bring together employers, immigrant serving agencies, government representatives, and leaders of professional immigrant associations in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) for an evening of knowledge sharing and networking. Feature keynote presenter Craig Alexander, former Chief Economist for Deloitte, the Conference Board of Canada and TD Bank, will share data and insights on how underemployment impacts the broader Canadian economy. In an interactive Fireside Chat, Karen Johnson and Karen Peraza, immigrant leaders from Black Female Accountants Network (BFAN) and Hispanotech, respectively, will share their personal stories of perseverance, overcoming the challenges of underemployment in their careers as newcomer professionals in Canada.

TRIEC’s Professional Immigrant Networks (PINs) initiative, consists of 84 associations with a total membership of over 120,000 immigrant professionals in 22 different occupations and industries. PINs associations are volunteer-led, member-based organizations with an employment focus, run by and for immigrant professionals. They offer innovative solutions for immigrants lacking professional connections to build strong networks in their respective fields.

The PINs Talent Xchange serves as a platform for employers to gain insights on the challenges posed by underemployment and what they can do to address it in their organizations. It’s a chance for them to learn how working with PINs associations, immigrant-serving agencies, and other stakeholders in the immigrant employment sector, can improve their business, their cultures, and the economy at large.

About TRIEC

Toronto Region Immigrant Employment Council (TRIEC) champions the talent and experience that immigrants bring to the Greater Toronto Area. We support organizations to become more inclusive, and help newcomers expand their professional networks and understand the local labour market. We collaborate with leaders and organizations to build a GTA where immigrant professionals can contribute to their fullest potential.

