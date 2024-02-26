William A. Strutz 1934-2024

William “Bill” A. Strutz was born in Bismarck, North Dakota, to Alvin and Vee Strutz on May 13,1934. He grew up in Bismarck and graduated from Bismarck High School where he participated in track and choir. Upon graduation from high school, Bill attended Drake University (Iowa) and graduated with a BA from North Central College (Illinois). He went on to Washington & Lee University and the University of North Dakota School of Law, earning his Juris Doctor degree in 1959.

After gaining admittance to the North Dakota bar, Bill began his legal profession in his father’s law firm which later became Fleck, Mather, Strutz, & Mayer, Ltd. The two of them missed the opportunity to practice law together by just a few months when Bill’s father was appointed to the North Dakota Supreme Court. Bill spent most of his career defending medical malpractice cases where he met many interesting people and thrived on the excitement of trial work.

He married Marilyn Seagly on August 31,1957, in Kendallville, Indiana. They had a loving marriage for 66 years. Bill and Marilyn made their home in Bismarck, where they raised three children: Heidi, Colin, and Nat Paul.

In 1976, Bill was among a small group of individuals who had a vision for Christian education in the Bismarck/Mandan area. Two years later Shiloh Christian School opened its doors. Bill was a member of the board until his death. He also served on many other boards including the State Bar Association of North Dakota, the Bismarck Public Library, and several church boards. He was active in the Lions Club and taught Sunday School classes for many years.

Throughout his life, Bill was a faithful follower of Jesus Christ. He enjoyed reading, book collecting, birdwatching, sports (the Chicago Cubs), classical music, hosting friends and family in their home, and traveling. He instilled a love for reading in his children and grandchildren, often taking them on book buying excursions.

Bill is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughter Heidi (Brad) Mitchell of Liberty Township, Ohio; son Colin (Lisa) Strutz of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and son Nat Paul (Becky) Strutz of Bismarck. Bill was the beloved Granddaddy to eight grandchildren, Robert (Leandra) Mitchell of Nashville, Tennessee; Tovey (Andrew) Forbes of Columbia, South Carolina; Rachael (Cole) Hession of Spring Hill, Tennessee; Caitlin Strutz of Denver, Colorado; Ashton Strutz of Nashville, Tennessee; Landon Strutz of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Alex Delzer of Apple Valley, Minnesota; and Ella Strutz of Tempe, Arizona; and two great-grandchildren, Graham Mitchell and Audi Forbes. Also surviving him are his two sisters Donna-Vee (Don) Scott of McPherson, Kansas; and Judi Gannon also of McPherson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Vee Strutz; and brother-in-law, Craig Gannon.

A private burial has taken place at Sunset Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 11 a.m. at McCabe United Methodist Church in Bismarck.

The family wishes to thank his caregivers at home, Sanford Health, and Missouri Slope Care Center.

