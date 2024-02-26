Tanke Biosciences Corp Appoints Kenneth Marks to the Board of Directors

Tanke Biosciences Corp (OTC: TNBI) d.b.a BrandCraft Holdings, LLC today announced that Kenneth Marks has joined the board of directors.

Las Vegas, Nevada, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanke Biosciences Corp (OTC: TNBI) d.b.a BrandCraft Holdings, LLC today announced that Kenneth Marks has joined the board of directors.

Mr. Marks has a strong record of accomplishment as a senior executive with a proven track record, providing excellent operating, financial and corporate development leadership in U.S. domestic and global markets.

“We are thrilled to have Ken join our team as a member of the board. His background in operations, finance and business integration brings decades of expertise to the organization. He also brings great insight into the marriage of technology and brand development, which at its core is what BrandCraft seeks to bring for customized solutions.”, stated Tom Stein, COO of TNBI and a founder of BrandCraft Holdings, LLC



Mr Marks has held senior level positions at Verizon Communications, Global Directory Services Company and Nynex Corporation as well as within the financial industry. At Verizon, Ken held the position of Vice President for Merger Integration following the merger between Bell Atlantic and GTE.



“I have known the team behind BrandCraft for many years and look forward to building out a world class brand accelerator with cutting edge technology.” said Ken Marks. The crossroads of brand building and technology will enhance deep customer engagement and rapid market acceptance at speeds and scale unheard even a decade ago. He added “We look forward to building out a deep bench of seasoned executives on our advisory board to accomplish these goals.” said Ken Marks.

Prior to Verizon, he was President and CEO of Global Directory Services Company, a Bell Atlantic and R.R.Donnelley & Sons joint venture. Ken managed the growth of the information services company from its inception to over $575 million in annual revenue and 2000 employees, operating from offices in Europe, Asia and North America.



Ken Marks has worked with several private equity firms as a Senior Advisor, including, Fulcrum Funds, LLC and LKM Ventures, LLC. Responsibilities included sourcing of capital, evaluating business opportunities and directing due diligence activities.



About Tanke Biosciences Corp

Tanke Biosciences Corp (OTC: TNBI) is an emerging diversified investment vehicle focused on participating in and acquiring interests that are leading edge in their respective market niches, and that have expectations of enhancing shareholder values. Based in Nashville, Tennessee and Denton Texas, the management, advisors and the Board of the Company are focused on participating in and acquiring interests that are leading edge in their respective market niches, and that have expectations of enhancing shareholder values.



About BrandCraft Holdings

BrandCraft Holdings, LLC (BCH) is a tech-enabled brand accelerator that uses advanced data analytics, machine learning, and technology to create loyalty programs for brands that resonate deeply with modern consumers. BrandCraft's resources offer a unique advantage for its brand partners, allowing the brands to swiftly respond to market trends and consumer preferences. Based in Delray Beach, Florida, the management team are focused on providing a robust infrastructure for the leading brands of today and tomorrow.

