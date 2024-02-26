Harvest Pod Gets Major Upgrade

Breakthrough ultra-low carbon HVAC now works in most homes

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvest , the developer of the revolutionary smart thermal battery™ for home heating, announced the latest release of its Pod® that enables more homes to decarbonize their heating, cooling, and hot water.



The newest Pod boasts seamless integration with most other brands' heat pumps and offers higher heating capacity, allowing contractors to install Harvest in more homes at lower cost.

“A Pod that plays well with others represents a significant leap forward in sustainable HVAC technology and design,” said Dr. Jane Melia, CEO of Harvest. “For homeowners and contractors who want the cleanest, most efficient system at an affordable cost, Harvest delivers exceptional performance with no compromises to comfort."

The new configuration, Harvest Open, is for customers who want central A/C and a heating and hot water system. In addition to cooling, the second A/C heat pump raises the heating capacity of the smart thermal battery to 4 tons, while still providing the same load-shifting, bill-shrinking, carbon-slashing benefits as before.

With Harvest Open, customers enjoy:

Lower installation cost. Works with a range of heat pumps at different price points

More choice. Harvest can heat more than 80% of homes.

Faster install. Plug'n-play connectors make installation even shorter.



Harvest continues to offer its feature-rich system, called Harvest Classic, which provides top-tier comfort, greater efficiencies, and free night cooling. Harvest Radiant continues to deliver the most affordable and efficient heat pump solution for radiant floor projects - with hot water included.

The latest release of the Harvest Pod reaffirms the company's commitment to making homes massively more sustainable. With wider market penetration and enhanced capabilities, the new Pod promises to redefine home heating and hot water systems, paving the way for a zero-carbon future.

For more technical specs on the Harvest system please download this brochure .

About Harvest

Harvest (formerly Harvest Thermal) is a developer and manufacturer of an ultra-low carbon heating, cooling, and hot water system for the residential market. Its breakthrough smart thermal battery cuts carbon emissions by 90% compared to gas and lowers monthly energy bills by 30%. The award-winning, cloud-enabled Harvest Pod uses software, sensors, and controls to leverage the cheapest, cleanest electric rates for on-demand heating and hot water. By shifting electric load to off-peak times, Harvest also supports a cleaner, cheaper, and more resilient grid.

Founded in 2019, Harvest has received numerous awards from media organizations, energy and HVAC experts and venture consortia. Last month, Harvest won the 2024 Edison Award in the category of Sustainable Energy. Harvest has raised nearly $11 million including support from the National Science Foundation, the California Energy Commission, Peninsula Clean Energy, Venture funds, and private investors.

