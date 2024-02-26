WatchGuard Earns Second Consecutive Champion Recognition in 2023 Canalys Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix

Partners highly rate WatchGuard for delivering a top partner experience, programs and enablement, and sales engagement.

SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity, announced today it has been recognized as a Cybersecurity Channel Champion in the 2023 Canalys Global Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix. The annual report assesses vendor performance in the channel over the last 12 months based on partner feedback, vendor surveys, Canalys shipment estimates, and analyst insight. The recognition marks the second consecutive year that WatchGuard achieved Champion status in the Canalys report.

“As a longtime WatchGuard partner, I’ve witnessed firsthand their commitment to enabling channel partners to succeed by delivering industry-leading security solutions, offering the best technical and sales trainings, and providing first-class customer support,” said Don Gulling, president and CEO of Verteks Consulting. “WatchGuard continually demonstrates what it means to be a partner-first organization by offering unparalleled support that enables us to grow our business profitably. They’ve shown us time and again that they are truly vested in our success. This recognition is well-deserved.”

To attain Champion recognition, Canalys identified vendors that demonstrated not just the highest levels of excellence in channel management and market performance in cybersecurity but also ongoing momentum. In its assessment of WatchGuard, Canalys reported that “WatchGuard’s commitment to the channel was demonstrated by its continued investment in key product, program, and enablement initiatives over the last 12 months, especially with MSPs in the SMB and midmarket segments. Partners highly rated the ease of doing business and the quality of [WatchGuard’s] account management.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to be honored once again as a Canalys Channel Champion,” said Michelle Welch, WatchGuard CMO and senior vice president of business strategy. “This recognition reflects WatchGuard’s partner-first approach and ongoing commitment to enabling MSP success, creating growth opportunities, and increasing partner profitability. Everything we do ‒ from the continuous enhancements to our MSP-focused Unified Security Platform® framework to the industry-leading partner enablement and support benefits we offer in our WatchGuardONE channel partner program ‒ we do with the best interests of our partners in mind.”

Canalys noted that WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform architecture and the WatchGuardONE channel partner program are designed to help partners reduce costs, improve efficiency, and win business. WatchGuardONE offers three levels of participation for partners to unlock product discounts, priority support, cooperative marketing funds, deal registration, exclusive tools and resources, and other benefits through an engagement-based approach.

The 2023 Cybersecurity Leadership Matrix assessed 30 vendors based on the following criteria: partner feedback, vendor performance, and analyst insights into their vision and strategy, leadership, partner initiatives, and enablement. Inclusion was based on vendors meeting two thresholds: a minimum annual revenue of $200 million from cybersecurity (excluding professional services), and more than 50% of business going through the channel. The report identifies and positions vendors in one of four quadrants: Champions, Scalers, Contenders, and Foundations.

