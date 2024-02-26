Vishay Intertechnology to Bring Industry-Leading SiC MOSFET Technology to APEC 2024

To Address the Latest Trends in Power Electronics, Company to Showcase MaxSiC™ Series SiC MOSFETs Alongside Broad Portfolio of Passive and Semiconductor Solutions

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that at the Applied Power Electronics Conference and Exposition (APEC) 2024, the company will be showcasing its broad portfolio of passive and semiconductor solutions that address the latest trends in power electronics — from energy harvesting, electric vehicle (EV) powertrains, and mass commercialization to efficient and effective power electronics for power tools and switching regulators that shorten the iterative design cycle.



Taking center stage in booth 1607 will be Vishay’s newly released 1200 V MaxSiC™ series silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs, which deliver on-resistances of 40, 80, and 250 mΩ in standard packages for industrial applications, with custom products also available. In addition, Vishay will provide a roadmap for 650 V to 1700 V SiC MOSFETs with on-resistances ranging from 12 mΩ to 1 Ω. Vishay’s SiC platform is based on a proprietary MOSFET technology — enabled through the company’s recent acquisition of MaxPower Semiconductor, Inc. — which will address market demands in traction inverter, photovoltaic energy storage, on-board charger, and charging station applications. At the APEC 2024 booth, Vishay’s experts will also be discussing upcoming planned releases of the MaxSiC platform, including AEC-Q101 Automotive Grade products.

At APEC 2024, Vishay will also be offering a variety of product-focused demonstrations highlighting IHPT haptic actuators; the THJP ThermaWick® Thermal Jumper; the pulse performance of MELF, CRCW / CRCW-HP thick film, and MCS, MCU, and MCW thin film chip resistors; and the thermal capabilities of the PCAN and RCP high power thin and thick film resistors. In addition, application-focused demonstrations will include:

An 800 V SiC MOSFET heat pump with a 100 % Vishay BOM

A high voltage intelligent battery shunt for 400 V and 800 V batteries

A six-phase DC/DC converter for mild hybrid vehicles with 48 V boardnets that provides power to 12 V loads up to 3 kW with high efficiency to 97 %

A semiconductor-based, resettable eFuse for 800 V EV systems

Additional Vishay passive components on display at APEC 2024 will include the IHDM series of high current, edge-wound through hole inductors with continuous operation to +180 °C; hybrid planar and integrated transformers; wireless charging coils; NTC thermistors and PTC thermistors, including the PTCEL series capable of handling energy absorption up to 240 J; high power wirewound, thin film, and thick film resistors, including the anti-surge RCS with power to 0.5 W in the 0805 case size; high voltage thick film resistors and dividers; high voltage aluminum, ceramic, and power electronic capacitors (PEC); high energy tantalum capacitors; and robust metallized polypropylene film capacitors, including the MKP1848e DC-Link capacitor with high temperature operation to +125 °C.

Highlighted Vishay Semiconductor solutions will consist of the SiC967 high voltage synchronous buck regulator with integrated power MOSFETs and inductors; 400 V, 600 V, and 1200 V standard rectifiers in SlimDPAK 2L and SMPD 2L packages with high creepage distance; 650 V and 1200 V SiC Schottky diodes up to 12 A in eSMP® series and power packages for AC/DC power factor correction (PFC) and ultra high frequency output rectification; and transient voltage suppressors (TVS).

APEC 2024 will be taking place February 25-29 at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center in Long Beach, California. As the premier event in applied power electronics, APEC focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. More information on the conference and exposition is available at http://www.apec-conf.org/.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. ThermaWick and eSMP are registered trademarks and MaxSiC is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

