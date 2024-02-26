RevHub Kicks Off Fifth Cohort in Social Enterprise Incubator Focused on Climate Action and Health Equity

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevHub, Orange County’s first incubator and catalytic capital fund for social entreprprises, unveiled the newest cohort for its Social Enterprise Incubator, emphasizing climate action and health equity. This initiative is set to drive impactful solutions to global challenges, offering enterprises a unique platform to scale their innovations.



RevHub was founded with the purpose of scaling and supporting social enterprise: for-profit businesses that prioritize social impact and revenue. In December 2023, RevHub, in partnership with Sustain SoCal, officially launched Orange County’s first specialized Climate Action Business Incubator (CABI) with support from UCI, the Samueli Foundation, and the Orange County Hunger Alliance. In addition, the US Small Business Administration selected CABI as one of forty national prize-winners of their Growth Accelerator Fund Competition. CABI is proving to be a trailblazing success in only two months of operation, attracting six climate action ventures to Cohort Five with a focus on resilience and adaptation.

Over the next six months, the RevHub Social Enterprise Incubator will provide its fifth cohort with the resources they need to accelerate business and impact capacity, validate business models through rigorous hands-on learning, and gain valuable entrepreneurial insights from RevHub’s robust ecosystem of industry leaders, investors, and seasoned advisors. The program promises to equip participants with foundational tools and resources necessary to ensure growth and investment readiness.

"These ventures are truly setting a new standard for RevHub,” says Juan Carrillo, Hub Director at RevHub. “After four years of incubation programming, we invested heavily in this latest iteration to offer an industry-leading Social Enterprise Incubator. Seeing these passionate social entrepreneurs bring their visions to life, with genuine and intentional focus on impact, reaffirms our mission to nurture businesses that aim to solve the world’s most pressing issues.”

The new cohort features a diverse group of entrepreneurs, each with a unique approach to solving environmental and social challenges:

California Climate Exchange: Addressing the surging global demand for reputable (verifiable) climate credits, project development and management of corporate net-zero and sustainability activities.

Addressing the surging global demand for reputable (verifiable) climate credits, project development and management of corporate net-zero and sustainability activities. Dexign 3D : Revolutionizing the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry by introducing proprietary software that eliminates existing integration and usability issues prevalent in net-zero emissions building and design.

EMC Squared : Small electric vehicles for efficient local deliveries, promoting the mass adoption of EVs with a focus on cost and environmental impact.

: Small electric vehicles for efficient local deliveries, promoting the mass adoption of EVs with a focus on cost and environmental impact. Ensense AI: Creating “smart cities” by enhancing data transparency of public spaces through scalable, AI-powered, data-gathering hardware and software.

Mapsol: Democratizing mapping technology to enable collaborative problem-solving across sectors, using deep-tech for smarter, faster solutions.

Democratizing mapping technology to enable collaborative problem-solving across sectors, using deep-tech for smarter, faster solutions. Procuremint Health : SaaS platform optimizing medical device procurement from diverse—minority, women, LGBT, disabled veteran—suppliers meeting healthcare organization diversity efforts and mandates.

Restore: Advancing corporate sustainability goals through impact verification and reporting technology.



These ventures are poised to make significant, positive impact to their respective fields, by leveraging RevHub's comprehensive support system.

About RevHubOC:

RevHubOC coalesces Orange County’s social enterprise ecosystem for greater innovation and impact. Founded in 2019, RevHub is a community of investors, entrepreneurs, mentors, and partners which has incubated 23 social enterprises and established RevHubOC Social Innovation Fund, Orange County’s first social impact investment fund (RevFund I). In 2022, RevHub joined several partners in establishing the NorthSTAR (Systems To Access Resources) OC Collaborative to build the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Orange County. Most recently, RevHub has announced its development of Orange County’s first Climate Action Business Incubator (CABI). For more information, please visit the RevHub website.

