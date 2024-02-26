CONTACT:

CO Richard D. Crouse

603-271-3127

February 26, 2024

Raymond, NH – On February 25, 2024, at approximately 4:30 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified by NH State Police Dispatch of two lost hikers in Raymond in the area of Norway Hill.

Two hikers ventured into a conservation area in Raymond behind their residence for an evening walk with their dog. Robert Repack of Raymond lives in the area and had hiked there on multiple occasions with no issue. The other member of the hiking party, Gloria Holmes of Manchester had never hiked in this area before.

Repack was relying on boundary lines distinguished by an old rock wall as a trail when he lost track of the wall causing him to become lost.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were able to establish an approximate location with coordinates provided by a 911 call made by Repack. The coordinates placed their location approximately one mile from any roadway or hiking trail.

Raymond Fire ultimately located both subjects a short distance away from where the initial coordinates placed them. The hikers were cold, but uninjured and were able to be transported by a UTV operated by Raymond Fire personnel to an awaiting ambulance to be evaluated. Both individuals denied any further treatment.

NH Fish and Game were assisted by Raymond Police, Fire, and EMS. NH Fish and Game would like to remind all hikers to always prepare and pack essential gear no matter the distance of the hike. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for further information on being prepared while hiking.