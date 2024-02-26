Submit Release
Adaptive mechanism of the marine bacterium Pseudomonas sihuiensis-BFB-6S towards pCO2 variation: insights into synthesis of extracellular polymeric substances and physiochemical modulation

Published 26 February 2024
Highlights

  • Optimal biofilm modulation can provide the adaptive response of bacteria.
  • Potential characterization of EPS explored by microscopic and spectroscopic annotation.
  • Modulation of EPS is a hallmark of the protection barrier.
  • High concentration of pCO2 can trigger protein-less EPS release.

Abstract

Marine bacteria can adapt to various extreme environments by the production of extracellular polymeric substances (EPS). Throughout this investigation, impact of variable pCO2 levels on the metabolic activity and physiochemical modulation in EPS matrix of marine bacterium Pseudomonas sihuiensis – BFB-6S was evaluated using a fluorescence microscope, excitation-emission matrix (EEM), 2D-Fourier transform infrared correlation spectroscopy (2D-ATR-FTIR-COS), FT-NMR and TGA-DSC. From the results at higher pCO2 levels, there was a substantial reduction in EPS production by 58–62.8 % (DW). In addition to the biochemical composition of EPS, reduction in carbohydrates (8.7–47.6 %), protein (7.1–91.5 %), and lipids (16.9–68.6 %) content were observed at higher pCO2 levels. Functional discrepancies of fluorophores (tyrosine and tryptophan-like) in EPS, speckled differently in response to variable pCO2. The 2D-ATR-FTIR-COS analysis revealed functional amides (Csingle bondN, Csingle bondC, Cdouble bondO bending, -NH bending in amines) of EPS were preferentially altered, which led to the domination of polysaccharides relevant functional groups at higher pCO21H NMR analysis of EPS confirmed the absence of chemical signals from H-C-COOH of proteins, α, β anomeric protons, and acetyl group relevant region at higher pCO2 levels. These findings can contribute new insights into the influence of pCO2 on the adaptation of marine microbes in future ocean acidification scenarios.

Chakraborty S., Paidi M. K., Dhinakarasamy I., Sivakumar M., Clements C., Thirumurugan N. K. & Sivakumar L., 2024. Adaptive mechanism of the marine bacterium Pseudomonas sihuiensis-BFB-6S towards pCO2 variation: insights into synthesis of extracellular polymeric substances and physiochemical modulation. International Journal of Biological Macromolecules 261(2): 129860. doi: 10.1016/j.ijbiomac.2024.129860. Article (subscription required).

