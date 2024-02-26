Adaptive mechanism of the marine bacterium Pseudomonas sihuiensis-BFB-6S towards pCO2 variation: insights into synthesis of extracellular polymeric substances and physiochemical modulation

Highlights

Optimal biofilm modulation can provide the adaptive response of bacteria.

Potential characterization of EPS explored by microscopic and spectroscopic annotation.

Modulation of EPS is a hallmark of the protection barrier.

High concentration of pCO 2 can trigger protein-less EPS release.

Abstract

Marine bacteria can adapt to various extreme environments by the production of extracellular polymeric substances (EPS). Throughout this investigation, impact of variable pCO 2 levels on the metabolic activity and physiochemical modulation in EPS matrix of marine bacterium Pseudomonas sihuiensis – BFB-6S was evaluated using a fluorescence microscope, excitation-emission matrix (EEM), 2D-Fourier transform infrared correlation spectroscopy (2D-ATR-FTIR-COS), FT-NMR and TGA-DSC. From the results at higher pCO 2 levels, there was a substantial reduction in EPS production by 58–62.8 % (DW). In addition to the biochemical composition of EPS, reduction in carbohydrates (8.7–47.6 %), protein (7.1–91.5 %), and lipids (16.9–68.6 %) content were observed at higher pCO 2 levels. Functional discrepancies of fluorophores (tyrosine and tryptophan-like) in EPS, speckled differently in response to variable pCO 2 . The 2D-ATR-FTIR-COS analysis revealed functional amides (C N, C C, C O bending, -NH bending in amines) of EPS were preferentially altered, which led to the domination of polysaccharides relevant functional groups at higher pCO 2 . 1H NMR analysis of EPS confirmed the absence of chemical signals from H-C-COOH of proteins, α, β anomeric protons, and acetyl group relevant region at higher pCO 2 levels. These findings can contribute new insights into the influence of pCO 2 on the adaptation of marine microbes in future ocean acidification scenarios.

Chakraborty S., Paidi M. K., Dhinakarasamy I., Sivakumar M., Clements C., Thirumurugan N. K. & Sivakumar L., 2024. Adaptive mechanism of the marine bacterium Pseudomonas sihuiensis-BFB-6S towards pCO2 variation: insights into synthesis of extracellular polymeric substances and physiochemical modulation. International Journal of Biological Macromolecules 261(2): 129860. doi: 10.1016/j.ijbiomac.2024.129860. Article (subscription required).

