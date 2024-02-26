Effect of increased pCO2 and temperature on the phytoplankton community in the coastal of Yellow Sea

Highlights

Elevated pCO 2 and temperature impact phytoplankton abundance and structure.

and temperature impact phytoplankton abundance and structure. High temperature boosts phytoplankton growth.

Species vary in response to pCO 2 and temperature.

Abstract

In order to study the dynamics of marine phytoplankton communities in response to anticipated in temperature and CO 2 , a shipboard continuous culture experiment (Ecostat) was conducted. The experiment involved simulations under current atmospheric CO 2 concentrations (400 ppm) and projected year-2100 CO 2 levels (1000 ppm), as well as varying temperature under present (22 °C) versus increased temperature (26 °C) in the Yellow Sea during the summer of 2020. The results showed that both the increased pCO 2 and temperature had significant effects on microphytoplankton and picophytoplankton, with the warming effect proving to be more significant. The different responses of various species to acidification and warming and their coupling effect led to the changes in microphytoplankton and picophytoplankton community structure. Elevated temperature and greenhouse treatments promoted the growth of dominant diatoms and Synechococcus, such as Guinardia flaccida and Pseudo-nitzschia delicatissima. This phenomenons widened the ecological niche, and the changes in the growth patterns of dominant species consequently influenced the content of cellular elements. Mantel’s analysis further demonstrated that both warming and greenhouse promoted the growth of diatoms and Synechococcus. Projections of marine phytoplankton community trends by the end of the century based on Growth Rate Ratio (GRR), indicated that not only would species with GRR < 1 decrease, but also numerous species with growth rates >1 at elevated pCO 2 levels would be ousted from competition. This experiment demonstrates the need to investigate whether extended exposure to increased pCO 2 and temperature over more extended time scales would similarly induce shifts in the biological and biogeochemical dynamics of the Yellow Sea.

Fu X., Qin J., Ding C., Wei Y. & Sun J., 2024. Effect of increased pCO2 and temperature on the phytoplankton community in the coastal of Yellow Sea. Science of the Total Environment 918: 170520. doi: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2024.170520. Article.

