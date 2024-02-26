BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE – AGTI), NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq – NGM), VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE - VZIO), HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE – HRT)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE – AGTI)

Under the terms of the agreement, Agiliti will be acquired by Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (“THL”). THL will acquire all outstanding shares of Agiliti common stock not currently owned by THL and its affiliates and certain management shareholders for $10.00 per share in cash, implying an enterprise value of approximately $2.5 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Agiliti Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $19.59 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/agiliti-inc-nyse-agti/.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq – NGM)

Under the terms of the agreement, NGM Bio will be acquired by affiliates of The Column Group, LP (together with certain of The Column Group, LP’s affiliates, the “TCG Stockholders”). TCG Stockholders will acquire all outstanding shares of NGM Bio common stock for $1.55 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the NGM Bio Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $4.83 for the Company’s stock.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/ngm-biopharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaq-ngm/ .

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE - VZIO)

Under the terms of the agreement, VIZIO will be acquired by Walmart Inc. for $11.50 per share in cash in a deal valued at approximately $2.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the VIZIO Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Walmart is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/vizio-holding-corp-nyse-vzio/.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE – HRT)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, HireRight will be acquired by investment funds affiliated with General Atlantic, L.P. (“General Atlantic”) and Stone Point Capital LLC (“Stone Point” and together with General Atlantic, the “Sponsors”). The Sponsors are currently the beneficial owners of approximately 75% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. The Sponsors will acquire all of the outstanding shares they do not already own for $14.35 per share in cash, which implies a total enterprise value of approximately $1.65 billion. The investigation concerns whether the HireRight Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the Sponsors are paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/hireright-holdings-corporation-nyse-hrt/.

