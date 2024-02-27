MyPart Unveils AI Song Search and Playlisting Prompter Ahead of SXSW Showcase

Songhunt - Powered by MyPart Songhunt - Powered by MyPart Songhunt

LOS ANGELES, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyPart is rolling out a game-changing song search and playlisting ‘prompter’ for its novel AI-powered platform, Songhunt.

MyPart will debut the new feature and showcase Songhunt as a finalist in the coveted AI category on the Startup Challenge main stage at SXSW in Austin, Texas on March 9th, 2024.

Songhunt’s prompter, inspired by chatbots and large language models (LLMs), empowers music lovers to intuitively run song searches through free-text, natural-language prompts that align with their moods, feelings, and tastes.

MyPart’s founder and CEO, Matan Kollnescher, explains: “Each of us feels and perceives music differently and consequently we express our musical preferences and wishes uniquely. Combining AI that deeply comprehends lyrics, writing style, composition, production, and sound with the ability to run personalized free-text searches creates a limitless, unparalleled music discovery experience.”

With Songhunt’s AI prompter, users can effortlessly articulate their musical desires by inputting prompts such as ‘pop anthems reminiscent of Roar by Katy Perry' or 'angry non-explicit breakup songs to help me move on from my ex.’ Songhunt then delivers a palette of song choices to explore, with users free to further refine their selections with specific genres, lyrical themes, instruments, and many other filters.

The new prompter seamlessly integrates with Songhunt’s dynamic playlists, which enable users to share playlists in a manner that allows the recipient to further tailor and customize them for personal use, adding a social and collaborative element to the appeal.

About MyPart:

MyPart is on a mission to revolutionize song discovery. It has developed proprietary technology for finding songs that match the creative and commercial needs of music enthusiasts as well as industry professionals in the music, TV/Film, gaming, and advertising industries who are in pursuit of songs, by deeply analyzing lyrics, musical composition, and sound.

MyPart has solidified its status as an industry standard, selected by Billboard to provide music, lyrics, and sonic analytics for all of its top charts. The company was also recently recognized by Business Insider in their shortlist of the 13 most innovative music startups creating AI tools for creative professionals. For more information, please visit www.mypart.com or contact Doron Gabbay, Head of Communications at doron@mypart.com