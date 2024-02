BNTX NEWS: Johnson Fistel Encourages BioNTech Investors to Seek Counsel Before the Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP notifies investors of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed.



The class action against BioNTech includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) BioNTech overstated demand for and/or the commercial prospects of Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Company in collaboration with Pfizer ; (ii) the Company and/or Pfizer had accumulated excess inventory of raw materials for Comirnaty, as well as COVID-19 vaccine doses adapted to other, non-XBB.1.5 variants that were produced at risk; (iii) accordingly, BioNTech was at an increased risk of recording significant inventory write-offs and other charges related to Comirnaty; and (iv) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who acquired securities between March 30, 2022 and October 13, 2023. Investors have until March 12, 2024, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

If you would like to review the complaint and join the class action, please follow the link below for more information:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/biontech

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What can Investors Do: Shareholders who incurred losses during the class period, have until March 12, 2024, to move the court to become a lead plaintiff in this action. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share any potential future recovery of the class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com .

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com