Step Inside Hancock County Technical Center

Hancock County Technical Center (HCTC) opened its doors to the Maine Department of Education (DOE) on Valentine’s Day to provide a glimpse of what a day looks like within its walls. Upon arrival, the smell of baked scallops drifted down the hallway from the culinary program at work preparing a special meal for staff. The office was buzzing with the anticipation of another day of learning, with students and staff discussing college plans, transportation routes, and what they are looking forward to as the season changes. HCTC offers programs such as biomedical research, various types of automotive and technical specialties, early childhood education, health careers, hospitality and tourism, law enforcement, and more. Sophomores, juniors, and seniors from all over Hancock County have the opportunity to learn from specialists in their field of interest, with Director Bill Tracy and his dedicated staff there to oversee their endeavors.

Sabrina, a biomedical research support student, explained that she was drawn to the program after a 6th-grade field trip to HCTC opened her eyes to the possibilities available. After a 7th-grade STEM unit utilizing microscopes to investigate onion cells ignited her love for research, she knew that was the path she wanted to go on. HCTC’s biomedical program opened the doors for her to fully explore the field.

As a result of support from her HCTC educators and the Bridge Program, a dual enrollment opportunity that allows students to participate at HCTC while simultaneously taking college credits at their participating high school, Sabrina was accepted to the Aspirinaut High School Summer Internship Program at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Tennessee. Sabrina is also participating in an ongoing collaboration with Jackson Labs to give her even more exposure to the worlds of scientific and medical research. Sabrina says she has learned a lot from her experience with HCTC and it helped fuel her passion. “This is what I was meant to do,” she said. She also observed from the professionals she interacts with that a career can be more than a job, realizing that, “your work can be your career and be emotionally satisfying.”

Hancock County Technical Center also boasts award-winning educators. Recent Milken Educator Award recipient Meghan Stubbs teaches early childhood education, working with students considering the classroom as their career. An in-house preschool started by Ms. Stubbs provides interactive, hands-on experience for her students while also providing a service to the community. The classroom boasts a full preschool room experience, complete with early childhood level tables and chairs, a “centers” area, and colorful student-created décor.

Her students are quick to point out what makes her an excellent role model and mentor. One of her third-year students, Isabell says, “She has a different way of teaching and gears it toward how we want to learn.”

She said if she could use one word to describe Ms. Stubbs it would be “passionate”. That passion was easy to see as Meghan led a class discussion about ADHD in children and adults. Meghan led a class discussion on how to identify potential behaviors, as well as strategies for working with all learning types in the classroom. What stood out in this discussion was how open the dialogue was between Meghan and her students, with many sharing personal stories of their own experiences with students with ADHD. Not only were her students learning the content, but they were able to articulate how that information would be relevant for them in their future classrooms. In Meghan’s classroom, everyone has a voice and is invested in how they can use that voice to impact their own lives and the lives of others.

Meghan Stubbs with her students. Meghan Stubbs teaching students at HCTC. HCTC Preschool Classroom

It doesn’t take long to see what an impact CTE is making in Ellsworth. Instead of learning concepts in the abstract, students at HCTC are doing medical research, teaching children, preparing and serving meals, and so much more. Hancock County Technical Center is an important part of preparing Maine students with the skills needed to turn their passions into careers.