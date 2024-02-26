Finwave Semiconductor Showcases Breakthrough Performance Advancement with GaN-on-Silicon Technology at MWC Barcelona 2024

Unprecedented Technology Unlocks True Potential of 5G/6G Networks, Enables Higher Power, Speed and Linearity

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finwave Semiconductor, Inc., an innovator of GaN (Gallium Nitride) technology, is showcasing its latest technology and products this week at MWC Barcelona. The company will unveil the newest performance benchmarks with its advanced GaN-on-Si technology and high-power switches targeting the infrastructure and handset markets. Demonstrations will be hosted in Finwave’s meeting room (Hall 2, #2D12MR) on the show floor at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona from February 26-29.



Finwave will present its enhancement-mode (Emode) 200mm GaN-on-Si transistor technology. Differentiated from conventional depletion-mode (Dmode) GaN technology, Finwave’s Emode RF FETs have less than 1 ohm-mm on-resistance, low-knee voltage, > 700 mS/mm transconductance and negligible current collapse with power-added-efficiency (PAE) as high as 60% and excellent AM-PM performance for operating frequency ranging from 8GHz to 26GHz. The technology is capable of operating at Vdd of 5V or lower, demonstrating its potential for efficient power amplifiers for 6G FR3 frequency band (7-24GHz) and FR2 mmWave band infrastructure, CPEs and handset applications.

Furthermore, Finwave will showcase its 3DGaN FinFET technology demonstrating its remarkable linearity improvement capability. Due to its three-dimensional gate geometry, Finwave’s 3DGaN FinFET reduces transistor leakage current, current collapse and knee voltage while improving PAE and linearity over 10dB compared to conventional GaN transistors. With higher linearity, better PAE and reduced memory effect, 3DGaN FinFET technology is attractive for applications such as massive MIMO with large arrays.

Finwave will also unveil its first family of high-power RF switch products. The RF switch products feature 100ns fast switching and settling time, broadband operations up to 12GHz and high-power handling up to 40W. The combination of broadband operation, fast switching and high-power handling sets it apart from current offerings.

“Finwave is on the cusp of bringing the true potential of GaN to some of today’s most important enabling markets,” said Finwave Semiconductor CEO Dr. Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre. “Our technology has already demonstrated its ability to deliver extremely high performance in higher frequency applications, and the implications of that are very exciting – for both infrastructure and handsets. Additionally, we are making strong progress in moving our patented GaN-on-Si technology from the MIT lab to high-volume production.”

Innovating with cutting-edge GaN technology, Finwave continues to push the boundaries of performance and efficiency, driving forward the evolution of telecommunications and connectivity solutions. Visit Finwave's meeting room at MWC Barcelona to witness the future of semiconductor technology firsthand.



About Finwave Semiconductor, Inc.

Finwave Semiconductor is shaping the future through a new breakthrough transistor and process technology designed to optimize the potential of Gallium Nitride (GaN). The company’s advanced, disruptive GaN technology is the discovery of prominent MIT innovators who are focused on bringing revolutionary RF device architecture and semiconductor process technology to 5G and 6G mobile infrastructure as well as smartphones, artificial intelligence, medical devices and cloud computing. Finwave’s GaN innovation delivers remarkable advancements in linearity and power efficiency for 5G/6G communications.

Finwave’s award-winning GaN FinFET technology and its advanced Emode transistor technology are the result of cutting-edge semiconductor research. Finwave is the originator of the world’s first 8” diameter GaN-on-Si FinFET wafer processed in a CMOS fab. The company operates from R&D offices in Massachusetts and California, with partners located across the world. For more information, visit www.finwavesemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

