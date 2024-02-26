Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,530 in the last 365 days.

Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT:
Sgt. Alex Lopashanski
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
February 26, 2024

Livermore, NH – On Saturday, February 24, shortly after 4:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that snow machine accident had occurred on the Sawyer River Trail off of Bear Notch Road. The operator was Steven Colclough, 60, of Whitman, MA. Colclough failed to negotiate an icy downhill left hand turn in the trail. He suffered a painful injury to his ribs, but with assistance from his son and additional passing riders Colclough was able to collect himself and ride his snowmachine over 15 miles back to the trailhead.

Members of the Bartlett Police Department and the Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance responded. Colclough was met at the trailhead and evaluated on the scene and then taken to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for additional care.

No charges are pending in this incident and riders are reminded that conditions are becoming less forgiving as icy trails covered in thin soft snow layers make steering more difficult. Reduced speeds are advised.

You just read:

Snowmobile Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more