InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Replacement Sweatband for Baseball Caps
EINPresswire.com/ -- James T. of Middletown, MD is the creator of Hat Renew, a 1-inch-wide adhesive strip capable of being cut to size and securely installed over the existing, worn-out, and dirty sweatband of a baseball hat. The adhesive strip customizes the look of the hat while covering the existing sweatband with a new, clean band. The strip is available in a 16-inch roll and features a protective backing covering the adhesive. The strips are comprised of comfortable, absorbent materials to wick away and absorb excess sweat once applied.
When an application is desired, users cut a strip from the roll to the desired size. The protective backing is removed, and the strip can be applied to the existing hat’s sweatband. The strips can be available in several different colors and styles to customize the look of the hat. The strips can also help reduce the number of times a hat is washed or even fully replaced. Ultimately, the product helps eliminate the need to constantly wash a hat or simply replace it due to a dirty sweatband.
The sweatband is the interior band of a baseball cap that sits against the forehead and absorbs sweat. Over time, sweatbands can wear out, become discolored, or lose their elasticity. Replacement sweatbands are sought after by individuals who want to refresh or customize their existing baseball caps, especially when the original sweatband is worn out, damaged, or needs an upgrade.
Methods exist to fully replace the sweatband; however, this is time consuming, and if not done properly, can destroy the interior of an expensive baseball cap. A completely new sweatband can enhance the comfort and hygiene of a baseball cap by providing improved moisture-wicking properties and a fresh feel against the skin. Crafters and DIY enthusiasts may even purchase sweatbands for creative projects, such as making custom caps or upcycling old hats. Hat Renew is the perfect product to enhance current baseball caps and would be a significant enhancement to any hat manufacturer’s product line.
James filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Hat Renew product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Hat Renew can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
