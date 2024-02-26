Dental Sterilization Market to Reach $2.6 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of dental disorders, surge in technological advancements, and rise in demand for dental sterilization equipment in the healthcare industry drive the growth of the global dental sterilization market.

Wilmington, New Castle, Delaware, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Dental Sterilization Market by Product (Instruments, Consumables & Accessories), and End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinic, Dental Laboratories): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global dental sterilization industry generated $1.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $2.6 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Rise in the healthcare sector, technological advancements in dental sterilization equipment, and increase in developmental strategies in dental sterilization equipment by key players drive the growth of the global dental sterilization market. However, the high cost and maintenance of dental sterilization equipment and strict regulations for dental sterilization equipment restrict the market growth. Moreover, the growth opportunities in emerging markets are expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

Recession Impact

During economic downturns, there is a heightened focus on cost containment and efficient resource allocation. Recessions often result in budget cuts in which patients may delay dental treatments due to financial hardship.

Economic downturns influence consumer behavior, including their approach to healthcare. Patients may postpone non-urgent dental procedures, impacting the demand for sterilization services in dental practices.

During times of conflict or recession, there is often economic uncertainty. This can lead to reduced consumer spending and investment in healthcare services, including dental care. Practices may delay or reduce capital expenditures, affecting the purchase of sterilization equipment.

Moreover, it led to a reduction in investments in research and development within the dental industry. This can slow down the introduction of new and advanced sterilization technologies.

The instrument segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By product, the instrument segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global dental sterilization market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in demand for dental sterilization instruments in the healthcare industry such as hospitals, dental clinics, and dental labs.

The dental clinic segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the dental clinics segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global dental sterilization market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to an increase in the adoption of dental sterilization products in dental clinics to ensure the proper disinfection and sterilization of dental instruments, devices, and tools to prevent the spread of infections and maintain a safe and hygienic environment for both dental professionals and patients.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global dental sterilization market revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

This is attributed to the rise in healthcare expenditure, aging population, increase in awareness of oral health, technological advancements in sterilization equipment, and increased adoption of more efficient and automated sterilization systems, ensuring the safety and compliance of dental instruments.

However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing awareness of oral health, rising healthcare infrastructure, and growing dental tourism in certain countries. In addition, the rise in disposable income and changing lifestyles in some Asia-Pacific countries has led to an increased demand for dental procedures. This, in turn, has contributed to the growth of the dental sterilization market.

Leading Market Players:

Getinge AG

Steris Healthcare

Tuttnauer

Midmark

Dentspaly Sirona

A-dec

SciCan

Matachana

W&H

Hu-Friedy Group

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global dental sterilization market. These players have adopted strategies such as product launch, product approval, acquisition, agreement, and partnership to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

