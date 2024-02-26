LiveView Technologies Founder and CEO Ryan Porter Discusses Small Business Support at White House

Porter joined Pelion Venture Partners and others to discuss SBIC reforms and new partnerships to invest in critical technologies vital to national security

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveView Technologies (LVT) Founder and CEO Ryan Porter joined a select group of business leaders for a White House roundtable this month. The discussion, hosted by the White House National Economic Council (NEC) and the Small Business Administration (SBA), explored how new reforms will support investment in underserved and capital-constrained markets.



“Startups are wells of innovation, providing new-age solutions that can significantly change the nation’s approach to critical technology and manufacturing,” said Porter. “It was an honor to join this select group of business leaders—including Steve Glover of Pelion Venture Partners, which has been integral to our growth—and discuss strategies for government investment in underserved markets. As a provider of cloud-based video surveillance solutions and a past recipient of SBA funding, we see valuable opportunities for the private sector to support companies that advance our national security and safety in our communities.”

SBA funding helped LVT scale after its founding in 2005. Since then, LVT has strengthened security for hundreds of companies spanning construction, education, government, retail, transportation, and other key sectors. A Loss Prevention Research Council (LPRC) study, the ACCESS Taskforce , found that LVT Units and community-wide collaborations can reduce shoplifting by 40%. LVT has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years, achieving a 395% three-year growth rate on the 2023 list.

About LiveView Technologies

LiveView Technologies (LVT) is a leading provider of cloud-based video surveillance and analytics, offering solar-powered mobile surveillance units. The company provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) solution for remote live video, bringing safety, surveillance, and analytics to companies across industries and government organizations. LiveView Technologies was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah. For more information, visit www.lvt.com .

