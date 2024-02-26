QORE4 Welcomes Industry Veteran as Chief Technology Officer

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QORE4, a leading innovator in RFID technology product solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Sheshi Nyalamadugu as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With a remarkable 19 years of experience in the RFID industry with over 60 granted patents, Mr. Nyalamadugu brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise that will undoubtedly propel QORE4 to new heights.

Prior to joining QORE4, Mr. Nyalamadugu served in key leadership roles where he played a pivotal role in shaping the future of RFID technology. His extensive background in the Transportation industry positions him as a visionary leader who has consistently driven innovation and achieved outstanding results.

This strategic move aligns with QORE4's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the markets they serve. Mr. Nyalamadugu will be working closely with QORE4's CEO, Joe Mullis, marking a reunion of two dynamic individuals who have previously collaborated successfully in developing the Transportation market as well as developing products for a wide range of markets and applications.

Mr. Mullis, who himself is a veteran in the industry and a prolific innovator, expressed enthusiasm about the reunion, stating, "I am delighted to welcome Sheshi to QORE4. We have a shared history of successfully navigating the challenges of the industry, and I have full confidence that his experience and innovative mindset will play a crucial role in advancing our technological capabilities."

Sheshi echoed this sentiment, expressing excitement about the collaboration, saying, "Joining forces with Joe Mullis again is an exciting prospect. Our shared vision for the future of QORE4 aligns perfectly, and together, we are committed to driving innovation, exceeding customer expectations, and solidifying QORE4's position as a leader in the Transportation market."

The combination of Mr. Nyalamadugu and Mr. Mullis's expertise is set to catalyze QORE4's growth and enhance its technological prowess. QORE4 looks forward to the continued success and innovation that will result from this strategic partnership.

For more information, please contact info@qore4.net