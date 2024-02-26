Brow Gel Market Continued Growth Valued at $431.7 Million with Anticipated 5.2% CAGR by 2031

Brow Gel Market

The specialty store segment acquired $91.6 million, exhibiting 34.6% of the global market share.

In 2021, on the basis of price point, the economy segment acquired $189.3 million, exhibiting 71.5% of the global market share.” — Roshan Deshmukh

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE 19801 USA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐠𝐞𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟐𝟔𝟒.𝟗𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟒𝟑𝟏.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟐% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.

According to a new, titled, “Brow Gel Market by Price Point, by By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Rise in demand for natural brow gel over past couple of years is attributed to increase in public knowledge of advantages of using brow gel. In addition, organic and natural is a market that is currently popular and is present in practically all color cosmetic products. The market is witnessing an increase in demand for natural products as customers become more health conscious and aware of the unhygienic manufacture and cultivation of ingredients and their effects on the skin.

Rise in skin-related problems by chemical cosmetics has discouraged customers from using chemical color cosmetics, and many have started to choose natural color cosmetics instead. Natural ingredients including jojoba oil, coconut oil, botanical cactus, and aloe vera extract are used to make natural brow gels. A natural brow gel has no dangerous ingredients and is safe to use. An important element driving growth of the global brow gel market is rise in demand for natural brow gels on a global scale. People take great care while selecting brow gels with natural components as eyes and area around the eyes are important part of the face.

According to the brow gel market analysis, the brow gel market is segmented into price point, distribution channel and region. According to the brow gel market trends, on the basis of price point, the premium segment was the significant revenue contributor to the market, with $75.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Moreover, awareness of luxury skin care and color cosmetics has increased, owing to rise in per capita income and purchasing power, thus brow gel and other high-end color cosmetic products are selling quickly. The advent of more natural goods, especially those made with rare raw components and offering exponential benefits, is also attributed for increase in demand for high-end color cosmetics items worldwide.

By price point, it is segregated into economy and premium. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, online sales channel and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Rest of LAMEA).

By distribution channel, the hypermarket and supermarket segment was the highest contributor to the brow gel market growth, and is estimated to reach $145.2 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Increase in urbanization, rise in working class population, and competitive pricing boost popularity of supermarkets/hypermarkets sales channel.

Key players profiled in this report include L’ORÉAL S.A., Revlon, Inc., Avon, Oriflame Holding AG, Christian Dior SE, GUERLAIN, Relouis Bel LLC, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Huda Beauty, and Maybelline New York.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific garnered a significant brow gel market share in 2021, and is expected to maintain the share throughout the brow gel market forecast period. Internet penetration in Asia-Pacific was ~51% in 2020. Thus, increase in netizens and rise in digitization have influenced consumer purchase behavior. Online platforms serve as a popular medium for purchase of skin care products, owing to benefits such as availability of information about the attributes of these products, time-saving feature, and facility of home delivery provided by online platforms.

