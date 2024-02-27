Novolyze Partners with Liberty Coca-Cola to Enhance Food Safety Program Across Three Plants
Achieving Real-Time Insights, Streamlined Processes, and Making Data-Driven Decisions are the Objectives of the Environmental Monitoring Initiative
Our commitment to providing best-in-class technology and unwavering customer support aligns perfectly with Liberty Coca-Cola's dedication to excellence.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novolyze, a leading provider of cloud-based food safety and quality digitalization technology and solutions, announced today a collaboration with Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages to digitize their Food Safety and Quality (FSQ) program across three of their plants.
— Karim-Franck Khinouche, Novolyze CEO
Liberty Coca-Cola, a major Coca-Cola bottler serving millions of consumers daily, is committed to delivering the highest quality beverages while prioritizing the safety of their products. Recognizing the need for a modern and streamlined FSQ program, they selected Novolyze's Portfolio of FSQ Solutions to:
• Strengthen Compliance: The Novolyze platform seamlessly aligns with both FSSC requirements and internal TCCC corporate standards, ensuring consistent adherence to best practices.
• Gain Real-Time Insights: Intuitive dashboards and real-time notifications offer immediate visibility into FSQ operations across all three plants, enabling swift action and informed decision-making.
• Boost Efficiency and Save Time: Novolyze's digitalized forms and automated solutions like the Sanitation Complete module replace paper-based systems, saving teams weeks of data entry and analysis time.
• Drive Continuous Improvement: Data-driven insights from the platform empower Liberty Coca-Cola to optimize swabbing schedules and target high-risk areas, continuously improving their food safety program.
• Benefit from Ongoing Support: Novolyze's commitment to customer success includes scheduled check-ins for training, platform adoption, and rapid updates, ensuring long-term success.
"We are confident that Novolyze's innovative platform and exceptional customer service will be instrumental in driving our FSQ program to the next level," said Jim Tuttle, Vice President; Quality, Safety & Environment at Liberty Coca-Cola. "The platform's ability to address our diverse needs, from FSSC compliance to real-time monitoring and data analysis, makes it an invaluable asset in ensuring the safety and quality of our products."
"We are thrilled to partner with Liberty Coca-Cola on this important initiative," said Novolyze CEO Karim-Franck Khinouche. "Our commitment to providing best-in-class technology and unwavering customer support aligns perfectly with Liberty Coca-Cola's dedication to excellence. We are confident that this partnership will deliver significant value and contribute to their continued success."
About Novolyze:
Founded in 2012, Novolyze enables the world’s largest food production companies to reduce over-processing and increase efficiencies by digitalizing food safety and quality processes. Its patented solutions offer a holistic view of environmental monitoring, process control, sanitation, and other food safety and quality processes that can benefit from smart monitoring and traceability. In addition to optimizing operations, Novolyze solutions can help companies with sustainability initiatives, by providing a roadmap for decreasing energy and water use, thereby shrinking a company’s carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.novolyze.com or follow the company on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.
About Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages
Liberty Coca-Cola Beverages LLC is a privately-owned bottler that operates production facilities in Philadelphia, PA, Moorestown, N.J., and Elmsford, N.Y. and sales and distribution centers in Philadelphia, PA, Marmora and South Brunswick, NJ; the Bronx, Maspeth, Elmsford, New Windsor, and Smithtown, NY. For more information, visit us at www.LibertyCoke.com, and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Kenneth Klapproth
Novolyze
+1 508-422-6623
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn