Interstellar Communication Holdings Welcome New Board Member

Miami, FL, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstellar Communication Holdings Inc., (the “Company” or “Interstellar Communication”), a holding company that connects and consolidates space-related companies, is pleased to introduce Dan Killian as its newest addition to the Board of Directors.



C. Dan Killian, Jr. is President of Harvard Investors Group. Harvard Investors Group is a family office investment firm. It is also a consultancy focused on assisting public and private companies--both domestic and foreign--to access Wall Street resources more effectively. Services include introductions to investment banking firms, rating agencies, accounting and legal professionals, transfer agencies, independent valuation expert, as well as to financial research and investor relations firms. The firm has contacts at the NYSE, Nasdaq, and OTC Markets. Killian and his colleagues are active in the National Investment Banking Association and other financial organizations. Killian is a licensed attorney and can be helpful in interpreting the complex regulations related to securities offerings and corporate disclosure requirements. Harvard Investors is best known for the "road show" meetings it hosts in New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Charlotte and other cities.

Killian graduated with honors from UNC Chapel Hill, earned a Master’s Degree from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, and completed his Juris Doctor Degree at UNC. He also attended the Universite de Lyon, France, the Freie Universitat, Berlin, Germany and did Doctoral studies in Economics at the Hochschule St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Killian's Wall Street brokerage/financial employment affiliations include Brown Brothers Harriman, Josepthal, Herzog Heine Geduld, Standard & Poor's, and J.Streicher. More recently he has assisted Wynston Hill Capital with its restructuring. During the academic year 2014-2015 he was Associate Professor of Finance at Western Carolina University. He continues to assist WCU finance students to access employment opportunities on Wall Street.

“We are excited to welcome Dan to the Interstellar Communication Board of Directors. With his robust background in finance and investment, coupled with a stellar track record in guiding companies through the intricate landscape of Wall Street, Dan brings a wealth of expertise to our team. His profound understanding of compliance regulations and commitment to credibility align perfectly with our mission as we navigate the cosmos of space-related enterprises. We are confident that his strategic acumen will propel Interstellar Communication to even greater levels of success,” said Lijie Zhu, Managing Director of Dragon Gate Investment Partners and Chair of Interstellar Communication Holdings.

"I am honored to join the esteemed Board of Directors at Interstellar Communication Holdings,” said Dan Killian. “With a deep-rooted commitment to compliance and credibility, I look forward to leveraging my experience in finance and investment to contribute to the company's continued growth and success in the dynamic space industry."

About Interstellar Communication Holdings Inc.

Interstellar Communication Holdings, Inc. is a holding company that connects and consolidates space-related companies, enabling entrepreneurs and investors to tap into the vast potential of the universe. Interstellar Communication Holdings intends to provide an affordable personal satellite service named icMercury for stargazers, using Pocketqube technology and a customized user platform. With this service, users will be able to access their satellite and unlock the potential of the universe.

Forward-Looking Statements

