ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 19-Feb-24 8,778 €862.80 7,573,632 20-Feb-24 15,202 €843.40 12,821,360 21-Feb-24 16,677 €832.16 13,877,873 22-Feb-24 - - - 23-Feb-24 8,294 €871.12 7,225,067

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

