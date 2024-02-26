MC2 Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Copenhagen, February 26th, 2024 – MC2 Therapeutics, a commercial stage biotech company focused on developing novel treatment paradigms within immunology and inflammation, announces today that its leadership will attend and present at the following industry conferences:

17 th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum, Zürich February 28 th -29 th (presentation at 3:20pm CET, February 28 th - Track C - Room Panorama C)

February 28 -29 (presentation at 3:20pm CET, February 28 - Track C - Room Panorama C) TD Cowen Annual Health Care Conference, Boston March 4 th -6 th (hosting 1:1 meetings with investors on March 4 th at the event)

March 4 -6 (hosting 1:1 meetings with investors on March 4 at the event) American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting, San Diego March 8 th -12 th

March 8 -12 Kempen Life Science Conference, Amsterdam April 16 th -17 th (presentation on April 16 th )

April 16 -17 (presentation on April 16 ) Bio€quity Europe, San Sebastian May 12th-14th (presentation time and location to be announced)





Any webcasts will be available on MC2’s website following the presentations. Please contact us if you would like to arrange a meeting.

About MC2 Therapeutics

MC2 Therapeutics is a commercial stage biotech company focused on developing novel treatment paradigms within immunology and inflammation. Its pioneering approach in immunology is anchored in a deep understanding of skin biology, clinical expertise and cross-silo thinking.

Its pipeline includes two first-in-class drug candidates both in Phase 2 clinical development, with novel modes of action and blockbuster potential in multiple indications (“I&I pipeline in a product”):

MC2-32: an oral HSP90 inhibitor with unique tissue specific targeting and a new MOA that modulates multiple pro-inflammatory pathways and relevant immune responses.





an oral HSP90 inhibitor with unique tissue specific targeting and a new MOA that modulates multiple pro-inflammatory pathways and relevant immune responses. MC2-25: an iso-cyanate scavenger addressing carbamylation of proteins and amino acids in the skin by iso-cyanate, a dissociation product of urea.





For additional information on MC2 Therapeutics, please visit www.mc2therapeutics.com.



