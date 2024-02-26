Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,530 in the last 365 days.

MC2 Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences

MC2 Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Copenhagen, February 26th, 2024 – MC2 Therapeutics, a commercial stage biotech company focused on developing novel treatment paradigms within immunology and inflammation, announces today that its leadership will attend and present at the following industry conferences:

  • 17th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum, Zürich February 28th-29th (presentation at 3:20pm CET, February 28th - Track C - Room Panorama C)
  • TD Cowen Annual Health Care Conference, Boston March 4th-6th (hosting 1:1 meetings with investors on March 4th at the event)
  • American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting, San Diego March 8th-12th
  • Kempen Life Science Conference, Amsterdam April 16th-17th (presentation on April 16th)
  • Bio€quity Europe, San Sebastian May 12th-14th (presentation time and location to be announced)

Any webcasts will be available on MC2’s website following the presentations. Please contact us if you would like to arrange a meeting.

About MC2 Therapeutics
MC2 Therapeutics is a commercial stage biotech company focused on developing novel treatment paradigms within immunology and inflammation. Its pioneering approach in immunology is anchored in a deep understanding of skin biology, clinical expertise and cross-silo thinking.

Its pipeline includes two first-in-class drug candidates both in Phase 2 clinical development, with novel modes of action and blockbuster potential in multiple indications (“I&I pipeline in a product”):

  • MC2-32: an oral HSP90 inhibitor with unique tissue specific targeting and a new MOA that modulates multiple pro-inflammatory pathways and relevant immune responses.

  • MC2-25: an iso-cyanate scavenger addressing carbamylation of proteins and amino acids in the skin by iso-cyanate, a dissociation product of urea.

For additional information on MC2 Therapeutics, please visit www.mc2therapeutics.com.

Contacts:
Lonni Goltermann, +45 2018 1111, investor@mc2therapeutics.com

Media: ICR Consilium
Amber Fennell, +44 20 3709 5700, MC2@consilium-comms.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

MC2 Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more