Concrete Floor Coating Market Set to Reach USD 7.21 Billion by 2030 Driven by Green Building Investments
The Concrete Floor Coating Market was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2022, expected to reach USD 7.21 billion by 2030, growing at 5.5% CAGR
The Concrete Floor Coating Market size was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2022. It is expected to grow to USD 7.21 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.”TEXES, AUSTEN, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Concrete Floor Coating Market size was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2022. It is expected to grow to USD 7.21 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.
— Akash Anand
Request for Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3908
KEY PLAYERS
• Tennant Coatings
• Vanguard Concrete Coating
• BASF SE
• Trucrete Surfacing Systems
• PPG Pittsburgh Paints
• North American Coating Solution
• The Sherwin-Williams Company
• Elite Crete Systems
• Pratt & Lambert
• Florock
• Axalta Coating Systems
• and other
Market Report Scope:
Concrete floor coatings, designed to be VOC-free and eco-friendly, are witnessing increased demand driven by rising infrastructure developments, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. The construction industry's growth and the escalating use of coatings in industrial, commercial, and residential applications are propelling the market forward. Epoxy coating dominates the market due to its versatility and environmental benefits. The market is further fueled by the popularity of powder coatings, which comply with stringent environmental regulations.
Market Analysis:
The concrete floor coating market is experiencing significant growth fueled by the rising need for coatings in the construction sector. These coatings offer protection against mechanical and chemical stresses, enhancing the strength and aesthetics of floors. Additionally, the increasing demand for epoxy resin, driven by its ease of maintenance and cost-effectiveness, further boosts the market growth. The construction industry's focus on durability and sustainability aligns with the benefits offered by concrete floor coatings, driving their adoption across various applications.
Ask More…. @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3908
Segment Analysis:
By Product
• Epoxy
• Acrylic
• Polyurethanes
• Polyaspartic
• Others
By Application
• Indoor
• Outdoor
By product, the epoxy coating segment dominated the market, accounting for 61.5% of the revenue share in 2022. This dominance is attributed to epoxy's heat and chemical resistance, adhesion, and cost-effectiveness compared to other coatings.
In terms of applications, the indoor segment held the majority share, with 68.5% in 2022, owing to the increasing penetration of sports stadiums and commercial spaces. However, the outdoor segment is projected to grow rapidly due to rising demand for flooring solutions in outdoor sports venues.
Key Regional Development:
Asia Pacific leads the concrete floor coating market, accounting for 39.2% of the revenue share in 2022, driven by robust construction activity. North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%, fueled by infrastructure development and increasing demand for eco-friendly coatings. The region's focus on decorative coatings and industrialization further contributes to market growth.
Key Takeaways for Concrete Floor Coating Market Study:
• Increasing investments in green buildings and infrastructure projects drive market growth.
• Epoxy coatings dominate the market, offering heat and chemical resistance at a lower cost.
• Asia Pacific leads the market, while North America experiences substantial growth driven by infrastructure development and environmental concerns.
Recent Developments:
• In June 2023, PPG announced the expansion of its PPG FLOORING concrete coatings offering, featuring integrated systems designed for environments requiring electrostatic protection.
• In Jan 2020, Florock® Polymer Flooring introduced the FloroStone™ Decorative Flooring System, combining high-performance traffic surfaces with modern aesthetics for decorative epoxy flooring solutions.
Buy Single User PDF @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3908
About Us:
SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.
Contact Us:
Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy
info@snsinsider.com
Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)
Akash Anand
SNS Insider
+1 415-230-0044
info@snsinsider.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram