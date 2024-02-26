Automotive TIC Market to Hit US$ 23351.28 Bn in 2030 | Grow CAGR by 3.80% (Y-O-Y) | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, D.C, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automotive TIC Market Size was valued at USD 17327.33 Million in 2022, and it is expected to reach USD 23351.28 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.80% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

The Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market stands as a critical segment within the automotive industry, ensuring safety, quality, and compliance across various stages of vehicle production and distribution. As the automotive landscape evolves, the demand for robust TIC services amplifies, driven by stringent regulations, technological advancements, and increasing consumer expectations. Understanding the nuances of this dynamic market is essential for stakeholders to navigate effectively.

This report delves into the multifaceted landscape of the Automotive TIC Market, exploring its dynamics, top trends, challenges, opportunities, key report findings, and a focused regional analysis on the burgeoning Europe region

Market Dynamics:

The Automotive TIC market operates in a dynamic environment shaped by regulatory mandates, technological innovations, and shifting consumer preferences. Stringent safety and quality standards imposed by regulatory bodies worldwide compel automotive manufacturers to invest significantly in TIC services to ensure compliance and mitigate risks throughout the product lifecycle. Moreover, the emergence of new automotive technologies, including connected vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), amplifies the complexity of testing and certification processes, driving the demand for specialized TIC solutions.

Top Companies in Global Automotive TIC Market:

• DEKRA SE (DEKRA) (Germany)
• TÜV SÜD Group (TÜV SÜD) (Germany)
• Applus Services S.A. (Applus+) (Spain)
• SGS Group (SGS) (Switzerland)
• TÜV Nord Group (TÜV Nord) (Germany)
• TÜV Rheinland Group (TÜV Rheinland) (Germany)
• Bureau Veritas S.A. (Bureau Veritas) (France)
• Intertek Group PLC (Intertek) (UK)
• Eurofins Scientific (Eurofins) (Luxembourg)
• Element Materials Technology (Element) (UK)
• Lloyd’s Register Group Limited (Lloyd’s) (UK)
• MISTRAS Group Inc. (MISTRAS) (US)
• DNV GL Group AS (DNV) (Norway)
• British Standards Institution (BSI) (UK)
• RINA S.p.A (RINA) (Italy)
• Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll (Nemko) (Norway)
• NSF International (NSF) (US)

Top Trends:

In the ever-evolving landscape of automotive technology, the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market is experiencing a profound transformation driven by several key trends. One notable trend is the increasing demand for TIC services due to stringent regulatory requirements and the rising emphasis on vehicle safety and quality standards. As governments worldwide implement more rigorous regulations to enhance road safety and environmental sustainability, automotive manufacturers are compelled to adhere to these standards, thereby fueling the demand for TIC services. Additionally, the growing complexity of automotive systems, propelled by advancements in electric and autonomous vehicles, is amplifying the need for comprehensive testing and certification processes.

Global Automotive TIC Market Segmentation:

By Service Type
• Testing Services
• Inspection Services
• Certification Services
• Other Services
By Sourcing Type
• In-house
• Outsourced
By Application
• Electrical Systems and Components
• Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Battery Systems
• Telematics
• Fuels, Fluids, and Lubricants
• Interior and Exterior Materials and Components
• Vehicle Inspection Services
• Homologation Testing
• Others

Top Report Findings:

• Increasing adoption of connected vehicle technologies drives demand for cybersecurity testing services.
• Stringent emissions regulations fuel the demand for emission testing and certification services.
• Collaborations between TIC companies and automotive OEMs enhance service offerings and market penetration.

Challenges

Navigating the complex regulatory landscape poses a significant challenge for TIC service providers, requiring extensive expertise and resources to ensure compliance. Moreover, the rapid pace of technological innovation presents challenges in developing and implementing robust testing methodologies to address evolving automotive trends.

Opportunities

The evolving automotive landscape presents abundant opportunities for TIC service providers to innovate and expand their service offerings. Embracing digitalization and investing in advanced technologies can enhance operational efficiency and unlock new revenue streams. Additionally, the growing demand for electric and autonomous vehicles opens avenues for specialized testing and certification services.

Key Questions Answered in Automotive TIC Market Report

 What are the prevailing regulatory standards governing the automotive TIC market?
 How does the shift towards electric vehicles impact the demand for TIC services?
 What role does digitalization play in transforming testing and inspection processes?
 What are the emerging trends shaping the future of the automotive TIC market?
 How do TIC companies address the challenges posed by evolving automotive technologies?
 What strategies do market players employ to maintain a competitive edge in the automotive TIC landscape?
 How does regional variation in regulatory frameworks influence market dynamics?
 What are the key growth drivers and inhibitors in the automotive TIC market?

Regional Analysis:

Europe stands at the forefront of automotive innovation, boasting a robust regulatory framework and a highly competitive market landscape. With stringent emissions standards and a growing focus on sustainable mobility solutions, the demand for TIC services in Europe remains strong. The region's proactive approach towards enhancing vehicle safety and environmental sustainability fosters the growth of the automotive TIC market, offering lucrative opportunities for industry players.

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high-quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn helping you map out a constellation of opportunities for your businesses. We, as market intelligence, market research and consulting firm provide end-to-end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

