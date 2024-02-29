OpenNebula Systems Awarded €1.8M Innovation Project to Apply AI-enabled Operations to 5G Edge Clouds
The ONEedge5G project is funded by the NextGenerationEU programme through the Spanish Ministry for Digital Transformation and Civil Service.
We are really proud to be leading the European innovation on open source 5G edge technologies, and contributing to opening up the EU cloud market to new players and products based on OpenNebula.”MADRID, SPAIN, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenNebula Systems, the leading company in open source cloud and edge computing, is proud to announce the new ONEedge5G innovation project. With a generous fund of more than 1.8 million euros from the NextGenerationEU mechanism through the Spanish Government’s UNICO I+D 6G program, this 18-month-long project sets out to conduct industrial research on Artificial Intelligence techniques and Zero-Touch resource management methods for the efficient deployment and operation of distributed 5G/6G edge environments.
— Dr Alberto P. Martí, VP of Open Source Innovation, OpenNebula Systems
The ONEedge5G project, supported by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, is part of the UNICO R&D 6G programme, which received funding from the European Union's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). This initiative aims to elevate Europe's position as a front-runner in cloud infrastructure, edge computing, semiconductors, and quantum communication at international level.
A LEAP TOWARDS FUTURE-READY 5G INFRASTRUCTURES
As digital transformation accelerates, the demand for more efficient, automated, and intelligent 5G edge infrastructures becomes paramount. OpenNebula Systems, leveraging its extensive experience and expertise in open source cloud and edge computing solutions, will focus on developing innovative Artificial Intelligence techniques and Zero-Touch resource management methods. These advancements will be used to enhance the deployment and operation of highly-distributed 5G edge environments, paving the way for a more connected and automated future.
STRENGTHENING EUROPE’S ROLE IN GLOBAL TECH INNOVATION
The involvement of OpenNebula Systems in the ONEedge5G project underscores the company's commitment to lead technological innovation in Europe and its pivotal role in shaping the future of digital infrastructures based on open source technologies. By contributing to the UNICO R&D 6G programme, OpenNebula Systems not only contributes to advancing Spain's national technological capabilities but also positions the country as a key player in the consolidation of Europe's digital sovereignty in strategic sectors.
ABOUT OPENNEBULA SYSTEMS:
OpenNebula Systems develops OpenNebula, supports its Community, and provides SLA-based support, enterprise tools, consulting, and managed cloud services. With a focus on simplicity, flexibility, and vendor independence, OpenNebula offers cloud and edge solutions for enterprise private, hybrid, and edge cloud infrastructure. The company's platform unifies public cloud agility with private cloud control, enabling organizations to meet the evolving needs of developers and DevOps practices. OpenNebula Systems has a global presence with offices in Europe and the US.
Check OpenNebula.io/innovation or ONEedge5G.eu for more information.
