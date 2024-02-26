Risk Management Market Size Worth $ 35.9 Billion by 2032 at CAGR 13% - IMARC Group

Risk Management Market

The global risk management market size reached US$ 12.0 Billion in 2023, projected to reach US$ 35.9 Billion by 2032 with a growth rate of 13% during 2024-2032.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Risk Management Market Report by Component (Software, Service), Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud-based), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, and Others), and Region 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market.

How much is the risk management industry worth?

The global risk management market size reached US$ 12.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 35.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Risk Management Industry:

• Increasing Complexity of Business Environments:

The escalating complexity of the global business environment is a significant driver for the risk management market. Organizations face a multitude of risks, including financial, operational, regulatory, and cybersecurity threats, that are becoming more intricate due to rapid technological advancements, globalization, and evolving regulatory landscapes. This complexity necessitates sophisticated risk management solutions that can predict, identify, and mitigate potential threats. Businesses are investing in advanced risk management software and consulting services to navigate this complexity, safeguard assets, and ensure regulatory compliance.

• Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity Threats:

The digital transformation of businesses has exponentially increased the exposure to cybersecurity threats, making risk management more critical than ever. As organizations integrate digital technologies into all areas of their business, from cloud computing to IoT devices, the potential attack surface for cyber threats widens. This digital shift, while offering numerous benefits in terms of efficiency and innovation, also presents new vulnerabilities that cybercriminals can exploit. The increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks underscore the importance of implementing advanced risk management frameworks that encompass cyber risk. Companies are investing in cybersecurity risk management solutions that offer real-time threat detection, assessment, and mitigation strategies to protect sensitive data and maintain business continuity, driving growth in the risk management market.

• Regulatory Compliance:

The ever-evolving regulatory landscape across different industries is another key driver for the risk management market. Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing stricter regulations and standards to ensure corporate governance, environmental sustainability, financial accountability, and data protection. Compliance with these regulations requires businesses to adopt comprehensive risk management practices that can identify and mitigate legal and regulatory risks. Failure to comply can result in hefty fines, legal repercussions, and damage to reputation, making compliance a top priority for organizations. This regulatory pressure is pushing companies to invest in risk management solutions and services that ensure adherence to legal and regulatory requirements, driving demand in the risk management market.

Leading Companies in the Risk Management Industry:

• ACTICO GmbH

• Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.

• Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• LogicManager Inc.

• MetricStream Inc.

• NAVEX Global Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Qualys Inc.

• Risk Edge Solutions

• SAP SE

• SAS Institute Inc.

• ServiceNow

• Thomson Reuters Corporation

Risk Management Market Report Segmentation:

By Component:

• Software

• Service

Software represents the largest segment as it offers solutions that enable businesses to assess, monitor, identify, and mitigate various types of risks.

By Deployment Type:

• On-Premises

• Cloud-based

On-premises accounts for the largest market share due to the high security it offers.

By Enterprise Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large enterprises dominate the market as they have a complex nature of risks which requires the adoption of advanced risk management solutions.

By Industry Vertical:

• BFSI

• IT and Telecom

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Energy and Utilities

• Manufacturing

• Government and Defense

• Others

BFSI industry holds the largest market share as it operates under stringent regulatory frameworks, necessitating risk management practices.

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

North America’s dominance in the risk management market is attributed to robust technological infrastructure, advanced risk management practices, strong regulatory framework, and the presence of leading players in the industry.

Global Risk Management Market Trends:

Presently, the integration of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics is revolutionizing risk management practices. Advanced analytics tools enable organizations to extract insights from vast amounts of data, enhancing risk identification, assessment, and mitigation capabilities. Additionally, digital platforms facilitate real-time monitoring of risks, enabling proactive decision-making and agile responses to emerging threats. Besides, regulatory compliance continues to drive investments in risk management solutions, particularly in highly regulated industries such as finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. Organizations must adhere to a complex web of regulations and standards, ranging from data protection and privacy laws to industry-specific mandates. As regulatory requirements evolve and intensify, there's a heightened focus on automating compliance processes, implementing audit trails, and ensuring transparency in risk management practices.

