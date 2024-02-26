Submit Release
News Search

There were 798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,867 in the last 365 days.

EBC Group Pledges to Commit Corporate Social Responsibility through Collaboration with the University of Oxford

KUALA LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EBC Financial Group (EBC Group) proudly announces its continued dedication to corporate social responsibility (CSR) through a groundbreaking collaboration with the University of Oxford's Department of Economics. This partnership signifies EBC's unwavering commitment to societal progress through education, talent development, and the advancement of a sustainable and knowledge-driven society.

Through this collaboration, EBC Group addresses societal challenges and drives positive social change by advancing knowledge and fostering an inclusive and sustainable society with a ‘can-do’ attitude. Marked by their willingness to excel in CSR, EBC Group in partnership with the Department of Economics is making it happen through accessible education and informed dialogue. Moreover, the Department of Economics is thrilled about the new collaboration and will use the sponsorship proceeds to support graduate student funding, ensuring teaching positions for the most promising students.

At the forefront of this collaboration is EBC's sponsorship of the University of Oxford's Department of Economics webinar series, "What Economists Really Do." Scheduled to take place on 6 March 2024 at 12pm GMT, the webinar series will delve into the critical topic of "The Economics of Tax Evasion." This initiative underscores EBC's belief in leveraging education and knowledge dissemination to bridge information gaps among diverse stakeholders.

The webinar, hosted by Sarah Clifford, Associate Professor of the Department of Economics, features honourable guest speaker David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd, who will offer invaluable insights from his extensive finance industry experience.

Apart from the joint commitment to education and knowledge dissemination, the collaborative efforts aim to create a world where economic prosperity is balanced, and innovation and sustainability are at the forefront for future generations. Join us as we embark on this journey to create a brighter future for all through various pursuits to make the world’s economy a better place.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗘𝗕𝗖 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽

Founded in London, EBC Financial Group offers innovative trading services in forex, commodities, and indices with integrity and a client-centric focus. Recognised with multiple awards, our dedicated services drive clients’ growth through advanced infrastructure, proprietary tools, and liquidity access swift order execution, and 24/7 customer support. 

With an extensive international footprint, we navigate local markets keenly whilst upholding integrity and ethical practices. For those seeking a dedicated partner with a client-first philosophy, EBC Financial Group emerges as a clear choice in the dynamic world of finance.

Exceptional Brilliance Care for Every Committed Trader.

EBC Tech Limited
EBC Financial Group
+44 20 7786 3550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

EBC Group Pledges to Commit Corporate Social Responsibility through Collaboration with the University of Oxford

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more