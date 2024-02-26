Countdown: Asia's Largest Retail Exhibition 2024 CHINASHOP will be held in Shanghai on March 13-15

Shanghai, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Less than a month, CHINASHOP, the Asia's largest and world's Top3 largest retail show, will be held on March 13-15 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. The exhibition covers an area of 100,000 square meters, with more than 800 exhibitors, and is expected to attract more than 65,000 visitors from all over the world.

CHINASHOP is renowned for retail technology and equipment. The exhibitors occupy more than 80%, while the rest are commodities. 2024 CHINASHOP will continue to display the latest research and practice results of retail technology and facilities and equipment.

This year's technology exhibit products will mainly focus on cost reduction and efficiency, optimizing customers' experience, more cost-effectiveness and more scenarios through the application of AI, VRAR, robotics and big data. Facilities and equipment products will focus more on energy saving and carbon reduction, specifications, and diverse functions and intelligence.

2024 CHINASHOP will further expand the merchandise segment, and invite groups of Chinese local specialty goods, global landmark goods, imported goods from Japan, South Korea on the basis of the original supermarket-suitable and private brand merchandise, meeting the new formats purchasing needs of popular membership stores, boutiques, discount stores and other supermarkets.

Hi-shop is also a highlight this year, with the theme of "Healthy Life", presenting a new multi-dimensional and cross-border retail format from the recombination and display of goods.

2024 Consumer Goods Channel Marketing Innovation Summit will be held at Shanghai too, next to the exhibition on March 11-12, with the theme of "Making Consumption Happen Better". Forum will bring together retailers, brands, and platforms to discover the consumers' change and their preferences for retail channels, to explore how retailers and suppliers can collaborate in the new era to refine their operations and gain incremental breakthroughs.

The exhibition will still set up the Dark Horse*Retail X-LAB Innovation Stage, and Trendy VOGUE.

Online registration is open until March 12th and only for professionals (teams or individuals). Registration is free and people could register and find more information on the official exhibition website en.chinashop.cc.

CHINASHOP started in 1999, organized by China Chain-Store & Franchise Association (CCFA), and has been held for 23 times so far, focusing on displaying retail equipment, technology and goods solutions, and is China's leading retail supply, procurement and exchange platform.

