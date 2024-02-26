Bridgestone Recognized with Highest Score for Transparency on Climate Change

Bridgestone has been recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its annual 'A List'.

Tokyo (February 26, 2024) - Bridgestone Corporation has been recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by global environmental non-profit CDP*1, securing a place on its annual 'A List' *2. Based on data reported through CDP Climate Change 2023 Questionnaire, Bridgestone is one of 346 companies that achieved an 'A' - out of over 21,000 companies scored.

Bridgestone strives to contribute to a realization of carbon neutrality across its value chain. The Group's efforts include acquisition of SBT (Science Based Targets) certification and increasing use of renewable energy, which we believe have led to the selections of 'A List'. In 2023, the Group has acquired SBT certification for its medium-term CO2 emissions reduction target for 2030 (Scope 1, 2 and Scope 3) *3. The Group also has been transitioning to renewable energy sources for purchased electricity globally*4 and installing solar power generation system in its plants*5. With a guiding framework "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" *6, Bridgestone commits to realizing sustainable society by co-creating value together with society, partners and customers while integrating sustainability and business*7.