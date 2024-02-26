Bridgestone Recognized with Highest Score for Transparency on Climate Change
Tokyo (February 26, 2024) - Bridgestone Corporation has been recognized for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by global environmental non-profit CDP*1, securing a place on its annual 'A List' *2. Based on data reported through CDP Climate Change 2023 Questionnaire, Bridgestone is one of 346 companies that achieved an 'A' - out of over 21,000 companies scored.
Bridgestone strives to contribute to a realization of carbon neutrality across its value chain. The Group's efforts include acquisition of SBT (Science Based Targets) certification and increasing use of renewable energy, which we believe have led to the selections of 'A List'. In 2023, the Group has acquired SBT certification for its medium-term CO2 emissions reduction target for 2030 (Scope 1, 2 and Scope 3) *3. The Group also has been transitioning to renewable energy sources for purchased electricity globally*4 and installing solar power generation system in its plants*5. With a guiding framework "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" *6, Bridgestone commits to realizing sustainable society by co-creating value together with society, partners and customers while integrating sustainability and business*7.
- CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 740 financial institutions with over $136 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 24,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2023, with more than 23,000 companies - including listed companies worth two thirds global market capitalization - and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative.
- The full list of companies that made this year's CDP A List is available here:
https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores
- Bridgestone Acquires SBT Certification for CO2 Emissions Reduction Targets (February 2, 2023)
https://www.bridgestone.com/corporate/news/2023020201.html
- Bridgestone Transitions to Renewable Energy Sources for 100% of Electricity Purchased at Six Plants in Japan (April 21, 2023)
https://www.bridgestone.com/corporate/news/2023042101.html
- Bridgestone Commences Solar Power Generation at Tire Plants in Japan Based on Power Purchase Agreement (February 15, 2023)
https://www.bridgestone.com/corporate/news/2023021501.html
- The Bridgestone Group established its corporate commitment, the "Bridgestone E8 Commitment," to help it realize its vision: "Toward 2050, Bridgestone continues to provide social value and customer value as a sustainable solutions company." This commitment will serve as the Group's axis to drive management while earning the trust of future generations. The "Bridgestone E8 Commitment" consists of eight uniquely Bridgestone values starting with the letter "E" (Energy, Ecology, Efficiency, Extension, Economy, Emotion, Ease, and Empowerment) that the Group will commit to creating through distinctly Bridgestone purposes and processes, together with employees, society, partners, and customers to help realize a sustainable society.
https://www.bridgestone.com/corporate/news/pdf/2022030101.pdf
- For further information, please refer to the following websites:
Bridgestone 3.0 Journey 2023 Integrated Report special website
https://www.bridgestone.com/ir/library/integrated_report/2023/
The sustainability section of Bridgestone's corporate website
https://www.bridgestone.com/responsibilities/
