Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The offshore drilling rigs market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $86.84 billion in 2023 to $93.55 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.”
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Offshore Drilling Rigs Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the offshore drilling rigs market size is predicted to reach $123.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

The growth in the offshore drilling rigs market is due to an increase in the number of exploratory wells. North America region is expected to hold the largest offshore drilling rigs market share. Major players in the offshore drilling rigs market include Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Rowan Companies Inc., Keppel Corporation Limited, Irving Shipbuilding Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Offshore Drilling Rigs Market Segments
• By Type: Jackups, Semisubmersibles, Drill Ships, Other Types
• By Application: Shallow Water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deep Water
• By Geography: The global offshore drilling rigs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Offshore drilling rigs are large structure built to facilitate extraction, processing, and storage of oil and natural gas. These rigs are used for drilling wells, extracting and processing oil and natural gas, and temporarily storing products until landing for refining and sale.

