2024 Dubai WoodShow to Feature Seven Country Pavilions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai International Wood and Woodworking Machinery Exhibition (Dubai WoodShow), is poised for its landmark 20th edition, scheduled from March 5 to 7, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Dubai WoodShow, known as the "leading platform for wood and woodworking machinery in the MENA region,” is a part of the Global WoodShow series, which includes Cairo WoodShow, in November every year, and the inaugural Saudi WoodShow, which will take place from 12-14 May, 2024.
Dubai WoodShow will also host a diverse array of seven country pavilions, creating a unique platform for international exhibitors to present their innovations. USA, France, China, India, Russia, Portugal, and Turkey will have their country pavilions, and each pavilion will spotlight the unique contributions and innovations of their respective wood industries. Apart from these Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, other CIS countries, European countries, and ASEAN countries will also be a part of the Dubai WoodShow.
Dubai WoodShow continues to be a significant gathering point for wood exporters, manufacturers, suppliers, and industry leaders from around the world. This year, a remarkable total of more 42 countries will actively participate in the event, with 682 exhibitors, and an expected 15,000 visitors, providing a truly global perspective on the wood industry.
Dubai WoodShow, committed to facilitating knowledge exchange and business opportunities, has curated a comprehensive program for attendees. The exhibition will feature the latest trends in wood manufacturing, machinery, and technology, offering insights into the current state and future direction of the global wood market. Meanwhile, the Dubai WoodShow Conference, with a thematic focus on "Sustainable Forest for Timber Production," will provide a comprehensive exploration of the critical intersection between timber production, forest health, and environmental protection.
Dubai WoodShow, one part of the Global WoodShows series, known as the "leading platform for wood and woodworking machinery in the Middle East region,” is a premier destination for local and international building material suppliers, dealers, and distributors, furniture and machinery manufacturers, architects, interior designers, contractors, developers, and construction companies to not only share knowledge and expertise but to engage in collaborative and investment opportunities with exhibitors from different countries.
Participants of Dubai WoodShow can expect a diverse and comprehensive showcase of product categories. From MDF, sawn wood, engineered wood, fibreboard, plywood, and veneer to edgebanding, panels, abrasives, coatings, woodworking machinery, furniture manufacturing machinery, furniture tools and accessories, and woodworking tools and accessories will be a part of Dubai WoodShow.
Dubai WoodShow is proud to receive support from esteemed partner associations, including the Portuguese Association of Wood and Furniture Industries (AIMMP), Indian Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers’ and Traders’ Association (IWMMTA), and French Timber, American Hardwood, American Softwood, Eumabois, Quebec, AIMSAD Machinery Association, Society of Engineers, Contractors Associations, and BIFA.
To exhibit or register for Dubai WoodShow, please visit: https://www.woodshowglobal.com/dubai
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (www.emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™.
Shreya Verma
Dubai WoodShow, known as the "leading platform for wood and woodworking machinery in the MENA region,” is a part of the Global WoodShow series, which includes Cairo WoodShow, in November every year, and the inaugural Saudi WoodShow, which will take place from 12-14 May, 2024.
Dubai WoodShow will also host a diverse array of seven country pavilions, creating a unique platform for international exhibitors to present their innovations. USA, France, China, India, Russia, Portugal, and Turkey will have their country pavilions, and each pavilion will spotlight the unique contributions and innovations of their respective wood industries. Apart from these Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, other CIS countries, European countries, and ASEAN countries will also be a part of the Dubai WoodShow.
Dubai WoodShow continues to be a significant gathering point for wood exporters, manufacturers, suppliers, and industry leaders from around the world. This year, a remarkable total of more 42 countries will actively participate in the event, with 682 exhibitors, and an expected 15,000 visitors, providing a truly global perspective on the wood industry.
Dubai WoodShow, committed to facilitating knowledge exchange and business opportunities, has curated a comprehensive program for attendees. The exhibition will feature the latest trends in wood manufacturing, machinery, and technology, offering insights into the current state and future direction of the global wood market. Meanwhile, the Dubai WoodShow Conference, with a thematic focus on "Sustainable Forest for Timber Production," will provide a comprehensive exploration of the critical intersection between timber production, forest health, and environmental protection.
Dubai WoodShow, one part of the Global WoodShows series, known as the "leading platform for wood and woodworking machinery in the Middle East region,” is a premier destination for local and international building material suppliers, dealers, and distributors, furniture and machinery manufacturers, architects, interior designers, contractors, developers, and construction companies to not only share knowledge and expertise but to engage in collaborative and investment opportunities with exhibitors from different countries.
Participants of Dubai WoodShow can expect a diverse and comprehensive showcase of product categories. From MDF, sawn wood, engineered wood, fibreboard, plywood, and veneer to edgebanding, panels, abrasives, coatings, woodworking machinery, furniture manufacturing machinery, furniture tools and accessories, and woodworking tools and accessories will be a part of Dubai WoodShow.
Dubai WoodShow is proud to receive support from esteemed partner associations, including the Portuguese Association of Wood and Furniture Industries (AIMMP), Indian Woodworking Machinery Manufacturers’ and Traders’ Association (IWMMTA), and French Timber, American Hardwood, American Softwood, Eumabois, Quebec, AIMSAD Machinery Association, Society of Engineers, Contractors Associations, and BIFA.
To exhibit or register for Dubai WoodShow, please visit: https://www.woodshowglobal.com/dubai
This press release is issued through Arab Newswire (www.arabnewswire.com) – a newswire service for Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and it is distributed by EmailWire™ (www.emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™.
Shreya Verma
Strategic Exhibitions & Conferences
email us here