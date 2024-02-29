Board Member and Former Chief Executive Officer Rowena Track Awarded the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®
Rowena brings muti-decade executive experience across a variety of industries to our programs, and her board service. Combined with her continuous learning, she is an attractive board candidate.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® to Rowena Track of Stamford, Connecticut, in the United States.
Rowena is the vice chair of the board of directors for the Stamford Partnership, a member of the board of governors for the University of New Haven, and a commissioner on the Judicial Selection Committee for the State of Connecticut. She is the former chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Stamford. Rowena has over two decades of executive experience in business strategy, digital transformation, cyber security, and technology innovation. She has global experience in the US, Europe, and Asia, mostly at Fortune 100 organizations. Her employers include CitiBank, TIAA Financial Services, Bayer Pharmaceutical, Cigna Corporation, TE Connectivity, and the Yale University School of Medicine. Rowena holds multiple governance credentials from Harvard Business School and Stanford Law School.
"Rowena brings muti-decade executive leadership experience across a variety of industries to our programs and her board service," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Even with a deep history in technology, digital strategy, and innovation, she shows a commitment to continuous learning by earning the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®, which no doubt makes her an even more attractive board candidate and member."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“Even though I spent the past two decades leading global digital transformation and innovation of large-scale global programs, I found this course very informative, helping to put all that matters in one place,” said Ms. Track. “The course material is invaluable for any board member, providing a comprehensive overview of cyber risk and the tools and frameworks to oversee it,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
