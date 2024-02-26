Board Member and Serial Entrepreneur Liza Tullidge Awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®
Liza has a clearly demonstrated skill not only to navigate, but thrive in the key areas of innovation, sustainability, and entrepreneurship. Those talents and perspectives will serve her boards well.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Liza Tullidge of London, United Kingdom and Virginia, United States.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Liza is the chair of the board of directors of NETĀ, an organization focused on elevating women in corporate governance. She serves as a non-executive director at KitUp, Silas Science, and a variety of additional companies in the UK, US, and Europe. She is the founder of Maven + Co, a strategic growth consultancy focused on leveraging sustainability into positive risk opportunities and has a long history of entrepreneurial ventures. She earned her BA in Engineering, History, and Engineering Business from the University of Virginia, and has completed executive education at Harvard Business School, University of Pennsylvania, New York University, the London School of Business and Finance, and Erasmus University Rotterdam.
“Innovation, sustainability, and entrepreneurship are about being effective risk-takers," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Liza has a clearly demonstrated skill to not only navigate, but thrive in these areas. Those talents and perspectives will serve her boards well."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“If you've ever been curious about effective risk governance or want to take your practice further, this course is a potent tool to expand your skills,” said Ms. Tullidge. “It covers a broad spectrum of topics, applications, and industries with useful real-world case studies to ensure you can take your learnings straight into the boardroom,” she continued.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig, QRD®
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
About the Board Members' Course on Risk®