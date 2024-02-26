TKS Design Group Recognized With 2024 Houzz Honors & Real Simple Feature

In a remarkable showcase of design skills, TKS Design Group has been awarded Best of Houzz in Design and Service 2024, with a notable mention in Real Simple.

GLEN ELLYN, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exciting start to the year, TKS Design Group stands out once again in the field of home remodeling and interior design, securing the highly sought-after Best of Houzz 2024 awards for both Design and Service. To add to this already significant achievement, the firm’s growing list of accolades now includes a feature in an article by Real Simple, where their forward-thinking design solution was recognized.The Best of Houzz awards are a yearly celebration of excellence in home renovation that recognizes professionals for their commitment to quality design and customer satisfaction. Being featured in Real Simple, a magazine esteemed for its insightful and practical approach to modern living, further highlights TKS Design Group's influence and reputation in the design community.The acknowledgments from these prestigious platforms solidify TKS Design Group’s reputation for delivering outstanding results through an innovative design philosophy and a client-centric approach. They are known for creating spaces that are beautiful, timeless, functional, and tailored to their client’s needs.Susan Klimala, the Co-Owner and a Creative Director of TKS Design Group expressed her enthusiasm, saying: "It's a great honor to be recognized by Houzz once again this year and to be featured by an esteemed publication like Real Simple. All of this fuels us to push the limits of what's possible in home design and deliver truly unique projects.”About TKS Design Group: TKS is a family-owned design-build firm with a team passionate about transforming homes into unique and personalized environments. Their clients rely on them for various custom design solutions, remodeling projects, and installation services for all areas of the home. Clients are welcome to schedule a visit with TKS Design Group in Glen Ellyn and Chicago, IL, as well as in Naples, FL.For more information, please visit www.tksdesigngroup.com/