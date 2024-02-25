NOVONIX Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

BRISBANE, Australia, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX”), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced that members of the executive team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor events in February and March 2024:



Baird 2024 Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference to be held virtually on February 29, 2024; and

Gabelli Funds 15th Annual Specialty Chemical Symposium to be held March 14, 2024, in New York City.

NOVONIX management will be available to host one-on-one and group investor meetings during the conferences. Presentation materials and available webcast links will be available prior to each event on the NOVONIX investor relations website.

This announcement has been authorized for release by NOVONIX Chairman, Admiral Robert J. Natter, USN Ret.

