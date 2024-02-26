Non-Profit Desert Star Institute Family Planning Announces the Final Step of Transition of the Abortion Clinic
EINPresswire.com/ -- Desert Star Institute for Family Planning, led by the esteemed Dr. DeShawn Taylor, has officially announced the final stage of acquiring the full abortion clinic license from the for-profit entity Desert Star LLC. This strategic move is designed to expand its mission of providing exceptional reproductive and sexual health care services, with a particular focus on supporting the black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) communities within Arizona.
Dr. Taylor, a renowned advocate for reproductive justice and the founder of Desert Star Institute for Family Planning, has driven the organization’s mission forward. Under her leadership, the institute has evolved into one of the few nonprofit abortion clinics in the state, holding a full abortion clinic license and poised to help more patients in need.
This transition marks a significant milestone in Desert Star’s decade-long history of promoting patient-centered services, educational programs for healthcare providers, and active policy advocacy to enhance care accessibility.
The shift to a nonprofit status in November 2023 reinforces Desert Star Institute's commitment to reproductive justice, ensuring that comprehensive, empathetic care is accessible to all, regardless of economic circumstances. The organization continues to serve as a vital resource for individuals seeking quality reproductive healthcare, embodying a safe haven for those in need.
“We are more than a clinic; we're a beacon of hope and a safe haven for those in need of reproductive and sexual healthcare” stated Dr. DeShawn Taylor. “Our transition expands our capacity to serve our community with joy and resilience as we continue to advocate for reproductive justice in Arizona.”
Desert Star Institute for Family Planning is set to enhance its impact on the communities it serves, pushing forward the boundaries of healthcare accessibility and reproductive justice. The institute remains committed to its vision of a future where premium healthcare without barriers is a reality for everyone.
About Desert Star Institute for Family Planning
Founded by Dr. DeShawn Taylor, Desert Star Institute for Family Planning is a nonprofit organization that provides inclusive reproductive and sexual health care services in Arizona. For over a decade, the organization has been at the forefront of shaping the healthcare narrative through patient-centered services, educational opportunities for emerging healthcare providers, and active policy advocacy to enhance care accessibility. Desert Star is committed to advancing reproductive justice and ensuring that comprehensive care is accessible to all. For more information about Desert Star Institute for Family Planning and its programs and services, please visit https://www.desertstarfp.org/
Sharon Leid
