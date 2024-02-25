President attends ethnic spring festival in Hà Nội’s suburban town

VIETNAM, February 25 -

HÀ NỘI- President Võ Văn Thưởng on Saturday attended the opening of the “spring festival in all regions of the country” at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hà Nội’s Sơn Tây town.

The annual event, held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, honours the fine traditional cultural values of all 54 ethnic groups in the country. This year's festival attracts the participation of people from 28 ethnic communities in 16 provinces.

Addressing the event, President Thưởng praised the unique and rich cultural treasure of 54 ethnic groups as the pride, a valuable asset of the nation, and the source of endogenous strength, forging the great unity of the entire nation - a soft power that contributes to raising the country's position and reputation in the international arena.

The Party and State always paid attention to building a great national unity bloc with focus on preserving and promoting cultural values and identities of each ethnic group.

"Culture is the spiritual foundation of society and a pillar in sustainable development which is asserting its greater role," Thưởng said, adding that the material and spiritual life of Vietnamese people had continuously been improved. "The people's role in creating, practising, transmitting and enjoying culture is respected while community participation in culture has been increasing," he said.

The State leader requested ministries, sectors and localities to well implement ethnic policies, pay attention to preserving and promoting local cultural values associated with economic development and solving social problems, with priority given to cultural development in ethnic-inhabited and remote areas.

On this occasion, President Thưởng presented gifts to ethnic communities participating in the festival.

This year's Spring Festival was held in two days and includes an art programme, folk games, traditional cuisine, and three festivals of Rice Sowing of B'ru Vân Kiều people, Nang Hai Festival of the Tày and New Year Dance Festival-Rija Nagar of the Chăm ethnic group. VNS