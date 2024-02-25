Submit Release
News Search

There were 100 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,191 in the last 365 days.

New Book "Building 5" A Fictional Thriller Is Released By An Author Who Is A Nationally Recognized Interrogation Expert

New Book "Building 5"

New Book "Building 5"

True American Publishing

True American Publishing

Black Shadow - Novel - Suspense Thriller By Brian Leslie

Black Shadow - Novel - Suspense Thriller By Brian Leslie

"Building 5" Is A Fictional Thriller That Explores A Covert Interrogation Unit Called Black Shadow. Author Brian Leslie Is In Real Life An Interrogation Expert

"Building 5" is sure to captivate audiences seeking a deeper insight into the shadowy world of covert operations and high-stakes interrogations.”
— Author Brian Leslie
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Brian Leslie, renowned for his nationally recognized expertise in coercive interrogation , has delved into the realm of fiction with his latest thriller "Building 5". In this gripping tale, Leslie introduces readers to the secretive world of a covert Interrogation Unit known as Black Shadow. Tasked with extracting sensitive information from targeted assets using enhanced interrogation methods. Black Shadow operates from their highly classified headquarters in the United States - only identified as "Building 5". The unit's operations are shrouded in mystery and intrigue, adding an element of suspense to Leslie's narrative. Leslie says "the protagonist, John "Shadow 1" Callahan, emerges as a formidable figure within Black Shadow; a skilled operative trained to extract information from even the most resistant targets."

Unlike Leslie's previous works in non-fiction "Deception Of A Witness" and "Visual Liar." Leslie says "Building 5" offers readers a fictional journey into espionage that promises thrills and entertainment. With its focus on character development and intricate plot twists, Leslie says "Building 5" is sure to captivate audiences seeking a deeper insight into the shadowy world of covert operations and high-stakes interrogations.

Leslie says that his follow up Novel to "Building 5" entitled "Black Shadow" will be released In mid March 2024.

More About Brian Leslie

Brian Leslie is a coercive interrogation & interview techniques expert, with over 14 years of previous law enforcement experience which includes major case investigation and specialized training, as well as a term serving as Chief of Police. Mr. Leslie has testified and been qualified as an expert in Federal, State and Military Courts throughout the United States.

Contact Information

Brian Leslie

Website: www.brianlesliemedia.com
1-888-400-1309
brian@criminalcaseconsultants.com

Newswire New York
Newswire New York
press@newswirenewyork.com

You just read:

New Book "Building 5" A Fictional Thriller Is Released By An Author Who Is A Nationally Recognized Interrogation Expert

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Law, Movie Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more