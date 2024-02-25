New Book "Building 5" A Fictional Thriller Is Released By An Author Who Is A Nationally Recognized Interrogation Expert
"Building 5" Is A Fictional Thriller That Explores A Covert Interrogation Unit Called Black Shadow. Author Brian Leslie Is In Real Life An Interrogation Expert
"Building 5" is sure to captivate audiences seeking a deeper insight into the shadowy world of covert operations and high-stakes interrogations.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Brian Leslie, renowned for his nationally recognized expertise in coercive interrogation , has delved into the realm of fiction with his latest thriller "Building 5". In this gripping tale, Leslie introduces readers to the secretive world of a covert Interrogation Unit known as Black Shadow. Tasked with extracting sensitive information from targeted assets using enhanced interrogation methods. Black Shadow operates from their highly classified headquarters in the United States - only identified as "Building 5". The unit's operations are shrouded in mystery and intrigue, adding an element of suspense to Leslie's narrative. Leslie says "the protagonist, John "Shadow 1" Callahan, emerges as a formidable figure within Black Shadow; a skilled operative trained to extract information from even the most resistant targets."
— Author Brian Leslie
Unlike Leslie's previous works in non-fiction "Deception Of A Witness" and "Visual Liar." Leslie says "Building 5" offers readers a fictional journey into espionage that promises thrills and entertainment. With its focus on character development and intricate plot twists, Leslie says "Building 5" is sure to captivate audiences seeking a deeper insight into the shadowy world of covert operations and high-stakes interrogations.
Leslie says that his follow up Novel to "Building 5" entitled "Black Shadow" will be released In mid March 2024.
More About Brian Leslie
Brian Leslie is a coercive interrogation & interview techniques expert, with over 14 years of previous law enforcement experience which includes major case investigation and specialized training, as well as a term serving as Chief of Police. Mr. Leslie has testified and been qualified as an expert in Federal, State and Military Courts throughout the United States.
Contact Information
Brian Leslie
Website: www.brianlesliemedia.com
1-888-400-1309
brian@criminalcaseconsultants.com
Newswire New York
Newswire New York
press@newswirenewyork.com