PHILIPPINES, February 25 - Press Release
February 24, 2024

Sen. Tolentino: Bring back focus on Agricultural High Schools

MANILA -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino urged on Saturday to bring back the focus on agricultural schools to incorporate youth in optimizing the agricultural, fisheries, and aquaculture sectors.

In his regular DZRH show, Senator Tolentino spoke with Department of Agriculture (DA) Undersecretary Asis Perez to underscore the importance of refocusing on agricultural high schools in the Philippines.

Sen. Tol remarked: "Sa education sector, ang isang dapat mabigyan ng pansin dito ay ang agricultural high schools kasi noong araw, napakaraming agricultural high schools."

"Kung mababalik ang focus sa agricultural high schools, para pagdating ng kolehiyo, talagang interesadong-interesado na ang ating kabataan na mag-aral ng agrikultura," the senator added.

Tolentino likewise stressed the need to include knowledge institutions in the public-private partnerships which will transform into the triple helix model of innovation.

"Ang nakikita kong missing link ay ang partisipasyon ng mga unibersidad-- mga knowledge institutions. Sa fisheries, agricultural schools, maging research, dapat kasama na ang lahat ng mga estudyante. Kung hindi, magkakaroon ng disconnect," Sen. Tol said.

Usec. Perez affirmed Sen. Tol's suggestion saying, "Hindi lang po agriculture kundi pati fisheries at aquaculture dahil iyon ang source ng ating ulam. Ito po iyong ipu-pursue natin."

