Submit Release
News Search

There were 229 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,475 in the last 365 days.

Poetry Collection "Hiding Behind My Bipolar Mask" by Onya Page Illuminates Journey of Living with Bipolar II Disorder

Hiding Behind My Bipolar Mask

YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an empowering blend of vulnerability and strength, Onya Page announces the upcoming release of her poetry collection, "Hiding Behind My Bipolar Mask." This deeply personal anthology sheds light on the complexities of living with Bipolar II disorder and its accompanying conditions, including ADHD, OCD, PTSD, panic, and anxiety disorder.

For over two decades, Page has navigated the silent battlegrounds of these invisible disabilities, oscillating between the highs of her extroverted persona and the lows of a crippling inner turmoil. Hiding Behind My Bipolar Mask breaks this silence, offering a voice to the host of emotions and experiences that define the bipolar journey.

Scheduled for release soon, Page's collection promises to be a beacon for those similarly struggling, providing solace in shared experiences and hope in the face of adversity.

About the Author: Onya Page is a poet based in Virginia Beach. She is an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness. Through her work, she seeks to destigmatize mental illness and illuminate the often invisible struggles of those living with Bipolar II Disorder and other mental health conditions.
For more information, you can email Onya.

Onya Page
Hiding Behind My Bipolar Mask
onyapageusa@gmail.com

You just read:

Poetry Collection "Hiding Behind My Bipolar Mask" by Onya Page Illuminates Journey of Living with Bipolar II Disorder

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more